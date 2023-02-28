Larkin Daniels shook off a scary moment and avoided a potential serious injury to finish off a strong week inside the circle for White Oak, and Pine Tree freshman Laney Schroeder did extra (base) duty at the plate for the Lady Pirates.
For their efforts, Daniels is the Longview News-Journal’s Pitcher of the Week, and Schroeder earned Hitter of the Week honors for games played Feb. 20-25.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Daniels sent 5-1 in the circle with 71 strikeouts, 10 walks and one earned run allowed and already has recorded 125 punch outs just two weeks into the season.
In a Saturday game against Royse City, Daniels took what head coach Nineveh Blankenship described as a “terrifying” line drive to the face.
“She went down and it was one of the scariest hits I have ever seen,” Blankenship said. “Her mask saved her life. She got up and finished the game.”
Daniels struck out 10 in the game, and finished with a double at the dish.
She was also solid at the plate all week, hitting .500 with three doubles, six RBI and five walks.
Schroeder, meanwhile, collected eight hits in 17 triples to the plate and seven of the hits – one home run, four triples and two doubles – went for extra bases. She drove in seven runs, swiped four bags and scored six times for the Lady Pirates.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Spring Hill’s Delaney Gray worked 21.2 innings in the circle, compiling a 3-1 record and a 2.58 earned run average while striking out 38.
Mineola’s Jadelyn Marshall struck out eight, walked one and gave up two hits in seven innings of work.
HITTING
Spring Hill’s Kyndall Witt hit .500 (7 for 14) with two triples, five RBI, six runs scored and three walks and had the walk off sacrifice fly in a win over Quitman in the TASO Tournament. Jovi Spurlock also hit .500 (8 for 16) with eight runs scored, two doubles, three RBI and four stolen bases. Khloe Saxon hit .455 (5 for 11) with two doubles, four RBI, six hit by pitches and three walks, and Delaney Gray hit .438 (7 for 16) with five doubles and six RBI.
Hallsville’s Miley Stovall went 5 for 11 with a pair of home runs and three RBI.
White Oak’s Addison McClanahan hit .444 with two doubles, a home run and 11 RBI. Teammate Jaidyn Marshall hit .412 with three RBI and seven stolen bases.
Tatum’s Camryn Milam went 5 for 11 at the dish with a pair of home runs and a triple. She drove in three runs and scored six times and had slugging percentage of 1.182 and an OB percentage of .571.
Hughes Springs’ Riley Lowery hit .700 (7 for 10) with a double, triple, five RBI and two stolen bases. Emma McKinney hit .556 (5 for 9) with three RBI and 10 stolen bases.
Overton’s Kayla Nobles hit .467 (7 for 15) with three doubles, a triple and six RBI.
Mineola’s Caroline Castleberry had four hits in five at bats, all singles, and swiped three bases. Jadelyn Marshall had two singles, a double and three RBI in four at bats and Jaycee Smith had two singles in four at bats.