Troup junior Lindsay Davis, who hit .521 to go along with 23 pitching wins, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 16-3A All-District Softball Team for the 2021 season.
Davis hit seven home runs and added eight doubles, eight triples, 30 RBI, 44 runs scored, a .578 on base percentage, an .864 slugging percentage and 16 stolen bases.
Inside the circle, she was 23-5 with a 0.46 earned run average, 358 strikeouts and 33 walks in 152.2 inning pitched.
Elysian Fields’ Mary Frances Ellis and Troup’s Mia Beason shared Defensive Player of the Year honors, and Troup’s Bailey Blanton was named the league’s top offensive player.
Lilly Waddell of West Rusk was named Pitcher of the Year. Other top honors went to Elysian Fields’ Kailyn Clynch (Catcher of the Year), West Rusk’s Piper Morton (Newcomer of the Year), West Rusk’s Amber Cothran (Utility Player of the Year) and Troup’s Sam Weeks (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First TeamPitcher: Jessica Guilhaus, Elysian Fields; Paige Laird, Arp; Rebeka Stockton, Tatum; DH: Holland Alsobrook, Harleton; Flex: Haylee Priest, Troup; Infield: Macie Blizzard, West Rusk; MaKayla Jeter, Waskom; Christen Smith, Elysian Fields; Paisley Williams, Tatum; JaKayla Rusk, Jefferson; Maddy Griffin, Troup; Outfield: Karsyn Williamson, Troup; Jessie Minnix, Troup; Corrisa McPhail, Elysian Fields; Tierrani Johnson, Jefferson
Second TeamDH: Jamie Casey, West Rusk; Flex: Mia Tovar, Tatum; Faith Cochran, West Rusk; Infield: Skyie Middlebrook, Waskom; Tawny Foster, Jefferson; Cora Creech, Elysian Fields; Anna Halton, Tatum; Kailey Wright, Harleton; Laycee McGuffie, Harleton; Sarah Neel, Troup; Outfield: Kaelyn King, West Rusk; Natalie Christy, West Rusk; Morgan Deen, Waskom; Chloe Copeland, Harleton
Honorable MentionInfield: Tara Wells, Troup; Stormie Lejeune, West Rusk; Krysten Price, West Rusk; Bryanne Beavers, Elysian Fields; Trista Bell, Elysian Fields; TaKayla Bradley, Tatum; Baylea Densman, Tatum; Savannah McGuire, Tatum; Maritza Quintero, Tatum; Karlee Cochran, Harleton; Haley Hopkins, Harleton; Katie Holiday, Harleton; Chloe Warner, Harleton; Abby Carpenter, Arp; Kyia Horton, Arp; Halie Laird, Arp; Tristen Riley, Waskom; Catherine Bailey, Waskom; Ellen Nuner, Waskom; Anna Claire Reeves, Waskom; Avery Keller, Jefferson; Outfield: Chloie Haugeberg, Troup; Morgan Parrish, Troup; Morgan Shaw, Elysian Fields; Trinity Edwards, Tatum; Tamya Garrett, Tatum; Ashanti Johnson, Harleton; Lexi Dominguez, Harleton; Alex Jones, Waskom; Ariana Padron, Arp
Academic All-DistrictWest Rusk: Piper Morton, Faith Cochran, Jaimie Jose, Krysten Price, Lilly Waddell, Remi Norman, Stormie Lejeune, Kaelyn King; Troup: Mia Beason, Bailey Blanton, Lindsay Davis, Raegan Derrick, Sydnie Dickey, Aubrey Griffin, Maddy Griffin, Chloie Haugeberg, Jessie Minnix, Kayla Moellendorf, Sarah Neel, Morgan Parrish, Haylee Priest, Tara Wells, Karsyn Williamson, Jaycee Eastman, Katelyn Carter; Tatum: Emma Wiley, Paisley Williams, Baylea Densman, Trinity Edwards, Savannah McGuire, Breannica Kirkwood, Maritza Quintero, Jediah Nelson; Elysian Fields: Bryanne Beavers, Trista Bell, Kailyn Clynch, Kya Cox, Cora Creech, Mary Frances Ellis, Ruth Galles, Jessica Guilhas, Kaylee Kelly, Carmen Lawless, Baylee Marcum, Corrisa McPhail, Kelsey O’Brien, Morgan Shaw, Christen Smith, Kyndal Youngblood; Arp: Abby Carpenter, Jasmine Cavazos, Sydne Garrett, Kyla Horton, Paige Laird, Abby Nichols, Ariana Padron, Kate Paz, Lucy Rodriguez, Crimson Phipps.