Former Longview Lobo standout Chris Davis, who retired from Major League Baseball in August after a 13-year career with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, will be inducted into the Navarro College Bulldog Hall of Fame on Saturday in Corsicana.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Cook Education Center.
Davis hit .424 with seven home runs, 39 RBI and 13 stolen bases as a junior at Longview and followed that up by hitting .400 with 13 home runs, 39 RBI and 30 walks as a senior.
He was selected in the 50th round of the 2004 draft by the New York Yankees, but didn’t sign. He was also selected in the 35th round of the 2005 draft by the Angels, but instead attended Navarro College — hitting 17 homeruns in his one season with the Bulldogs and earning Region XIV South Zone MVP honors.
He left Navarro as the school’s career home run (31) and RBI (125) leader.
Davis eventually signed with the Texas Rangers, and in 2008 was the team’s Rookie of the Year after hitting .285 with 17 home runs, 23 doubles, two triples and 55 RBI in 80 games.
He spent 3 1/2 seasons with the Rangers, and was traded to the Orioles.
He led MLB in home runs (53) and RBI (138) in 2013 when he was named to the American League All-tar Team, won a Silver Slugger Award and finished third in the MVP voting. He also led the Majors in home runs (47) in 2015.
He was a three-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award (2017, 2018, 2019), given annually to the MLB player who best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individuals contribution to the team.
Davis, 35, was going to miss the entire 2021 season after surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip, but announced his retirement on Aug. 12. He finished his career with 295 home runs, 228 doubles and 780 RBI.
Other being inducted into the Navarro Hall of Game on Saturday are former football coach Nick Bobeck, basketball player David Burns, basketball coach Johnny Estelle, baseball player Harold Hern, baseball player Brock Holt, football player Ray Jacobs, baseball coach Derwood Penney, football player Kelvin Russell, contributors Brent Langdon Williams and Johnny and Faye Sirman and the 2000 Navarro Cheer team.