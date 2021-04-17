KILGORE - When the season opened back on Jan. 20, veteran Kilgore College head basketball coach Brian Hoberecht said the key to a successful year - one that started late and had numerous unknown's thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic - would be adjusting on the fly.
Three months later, the Rangers are still flying.
Kilgore (18-5) will open play in the NJCAA National Tournament at 10 a.m. on Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas against host team Hutchinson Community College (18-6). The Rangers earned their spot at the big dance, which takes place at the Hutchinson Sports Arena Monday through Saturday, by winning the Region XIV Conference Tournament on April 10 in Jacksonville.
The Rangers defeated Blinn (86-75) and Navarro (77-62) to reach the title game before knocking off Trinity Valley (68-67) for the championship.
Hutchinson got an at-large berth after finishing second at the Plains District Tournament - defeating Independence (93-74) and Coffeyville (76-75) and falling to Cowley (116-107) in the title match.
Kilgore, which has won nine in a row and 10 of its last 11 heading into the national tournament, put its versatility and depth on display at the regional tournament.
"I think those things helped us during the three days of the tournament," veteran KC head coach Brian Hoberecht said. "We were able to play multiple ways. We could slow it down, go faster, play through the post, go to our perimeter guys. The balance we have has given our team a lot of confidence. We have a lot of ways to score and hurt people, and our team has bought into the defensive end of the floor."
The Rangers were led throughout the regional tournament by K.J. Jenkins, who had 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals against Blinn, 24 points, six rebounds and two assists against Navarro and 18 points, four rebounds and three assists against TVCC.
But, he had plenty of help.
Dantwan Grimes averaged 13 points and four assists, and Da'Sean Nelson chipped in with 15 points and 8 rebounds per game. Godwin Illumoka had nine points against Blinn. Stephan Morris had six against Navarro and 10 against TVCC, and Paul 0tieno finished with 12 against TVCC.
KC has lost five times this season, and the Rangers avenged most of those setbacks during the regional tournament. Kilgore fell to Blinn by two in the regular season, by nine to TVCC and by 17 and 18 to Navarro.
"It shows the growth of the program over the course of the season," Hoberecht said. We're a relatively young team, but I think we turned that into a positive. The cohesiveness, chemistry and willingness to fight through times of struggle were there. They didn't get down. ...just kept growing and evolving as a team. It's a culmination of work, trials, success and failure. They've used all of that, and it's made them tough to beat this time of year. The impressive thing is the fact they done it in a short season, playing only 20 games instead of 30. They deserve a lot of credit for how quickly they've grown and come together."
A Kilgore win on Monday would pit the Rangers against the tournament's lone unbeaten team - 23-0 Mineral Wells - in a 2 p.m. contest on Tuesday. If KC keeps winning, other games would follow at noon on Wednesday, 5 p.m. on Friday (semifinals) and 6 p.m. on Saturday (championship).
NOTES: Hoberecht, in his 13th season at Kilgore, has a career record of 400-241, including a 244-146 record at KC ... This is Kilgore's sixth trip to the national tournament and first since 2013. The Rangers won national titles in 1956 and 1958 and played in the tournament in 1965, 1994 and 2013 ... Monday's game will mark the fourth overall meeting between Kilgore and Hutchinson. The teams played in 1958 at the national tournament, with KC winning 83-78. KC also won a 1988 meeting (57-56) and Hutchinson earned a 79-71 win over the Rangers in 1995 ... Hutchinson coach Steve Eck, who has a 977-162 record in 42 seasons (326-76 in 12 seasons at Hutch) has announced he will retire following the national tournament ... Hutchinson is in the national tournament for the 22nd time and the first time since 2018 - winning championships in 1988, 1994 and 2017.