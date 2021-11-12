ATHENS — The calendar may have switched from the regular season to the postseason, but it was business as usual for the Carthage Bulldogs football team.
Montrel Hatten made big plays catching the ball and the defense was spectacular once again.
Hatten had six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns and the defense had a shutout as Carthage easily dispatched of Gatesville 35-0 in Class 4A Division II Region III bi-district game Friday night at Athens High School.
“We came into the game knowing we had some matchups we needed to attack,” Hatten said. “We just did it and executed.”
Carthage, who came into the game outscoring their last two district opponents a combined 110-3, gave Gatesville next to no hope of shocking the state of Texas.
The Bulldogs (10-0) held the Hornets (4-7) to 42 yards of total offense.
Gatesville rushed for only two yards on 25 carries and quarterback Wesley Brown threw for 40 yards and an interception while only completing 7 of his 26 pass attempts.
Junior defensive back Keddrick Harper, who hadn’t had an interception since the second week of the season, couldn’t wait for the postseason to get here because he knew teams would have no choice but to throw the ball against Carthage’s vaunted secondary.
Brown threw at Harper and Harper burned him with a 53-yard return that came just three yards shy of a pick-six.
“You don’t know how long I’ve been waiting for that,” Harper said of his interception. “Thank god for it and I’m going to get on Kip (Lewis) for not blocking and me not getting in that end zone.”
Going into halftime Carthage led Gatesville 21-0.
In the first half the Bulldogs held Gatesville to 36 yards of total offense.
Carthage quarterback Connor Cuff did the bulk of his damage through the air in the first half throwing for 190 yards and two touchdowns while completing 11 of his 19 pass attempts. The junior finished with 217 yards and three touchdowns and an interception on 14 of 27 passing.
“It was a good team win,” Hatten said. “A little shaky and we need to clean some stuff up but a good team win.”
Viencint Cabada had a pair of rushing touchdowns for Carthage from three and one-yard out respectively.
Noah Paddie had four catches for 35 yards including a 13-yard touchdown reception for the Bulldogs.
“We were definitely a little more focused, it’s playoff time,” Hatten said. “Win or go home and we are trying to get No. 9.”
Zy’Kerrian Tatum had the lone sack of the game defensively for Carthage who with Friday’s win extended their current state-leading winning streak to 40 games.
Scary thing is the Bulldogs committed three turnovers so there’s work still to be done.
“We definitely have some to improve on,” Hatten said. “We’ll work on that Monday morning.”
The No. 1-rated Bulldogs take on Hamshire-Fannett who defeated Sweeny 34-10 in their Region III bi-district matchup. Time and place are to be determined.
The Bulldogs enjoyed Friday’s win but are eyeing the big picture and that’s continuing to win and get back to Jerry’s World for a shot at State championship No. 9 and the programs second three-peat in 15 years under the guidance of Coach Scott Surratt.
“Monday we get right back to it,” Harper said. “Stay focused, practice hard and go straight to the film room.”