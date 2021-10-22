RUSK — On a night the Carthage Bulldogs football team committed a season high in turnovers, they were still one thing they could count on.
That would be their defense and wide receiver Montrel Hatten.
Carthage held host Rusk scoreless in the second half and Hatten had 121 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions on eight catches to lead the way as the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 35-14 on Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
The Bulldogs held the Eagles to 41 yards of total offense in the second and sacked Eagles quarterback Owen McCown five times.
Senior defensive back Brandon King had an interception and a fumble recovery while Zy’Kerrian Tatum had two sacks and Kip Lewis, Giancarlos Riascos and Je’Kerrick Johnson each recorded one.
Carthage (7-0 overall, 3-0 District 10-4A Division II) committed six turnovers in the game and trailed for the first time since their season opener against Crosby.
Rusk (6-2, 1-2) took advantage of two short fields in scoring both their first half touchdowns courtesy of two one-yard McCown runs.
The Eagles led Carthage 14-7 going into halftime.
Carthage regrouped to start the second half and went 46 yards on four plays to open the second half on a drive that was capped by a 37-yard touchdown pass from Connor Cuff to Hatten.
Cuff threw for a season-high four touchdowns but was a bit erratic at the same time in throwing a season-high four interceptions.
Cuff finished with 206 yards passing while completing 14 of his 26 attempts.
The Bulldogs were without starting running back Zsema’D Williams, who missed the game with an injury, but in stepped fellow junior Viencint Cabada — and Cabada made the most of his opportunities.
Cabada rushed for 155 yards on 15 carries.
Senior Javarian Roquemore added Carthage’s other score with an eight-yard touchdown run and also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Hatten.
McCown — who came into the game with 1,827 yards passing and 19 touchdowns with one interception — threw for 115 yards and an interception on 12-of-18 passing in the first half.
The second half was a completely different story as Carthage held him to only 34 yards passing while completing only two of his seven attempts.
Heston Kelly, who came into the game with 72 catches for 743 yards, had a strong first half catching seven passes for 89 yards.
In the second half, Carthage put the clamps on the senior wide receiver, who only had one catch for three yards.
Carthage will go on the road for the final time in district play this season when the Bulldogs will make the nearly two and a half hour trek to face Madisonville.
Madisonville defeated Center in a shootout 52-40 on Friday in their District 10-4A D-II game.