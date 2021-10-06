Pine Tree has won three of its first five games in the 2021 high school football season, and is focused on keeping pace and making key adjustments in its second half push for another playoff appearance.
A big part of Pine Tree’s early season success has been its defensive unit. The Pirates first made a statement when they beat Liberty-Eylau 25-0. It was their program’s first shutout victory since the 2000 season.
The defensive group did allow 31 points in back-to-back games against quality opponents Lindale and Kilgore in the final two non-district games, but bounced back in the first two District 9-5A Division II district games by giving up only 17 points to Marshall and 13 more against Nacogdoches.
“The biggest thing that we want for our defense and those kids is consistency,” said Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane. “We want them to understand how good we can be if we just be consistent, practice the right way, come out there every day, and really embrace the fact that the group’s got a chance to be really special on defense. Just encouraging those kids on how well they’re playing now. Imagine if we clean up these little things, how much better we could be playing.”
What’s also notable is the three Nacogdoches turnovers forced in last week’s 18-13 win. Two of them occurred in the third quarter, including one that set up a late Pine Tree go-ahead score. The defensive unit is definitely riding a wave of momentum after that performance, and wants to cause more this week.
To pull that off, it can take a page out of Marshall’s defense. The Mavericks pressured Jacksonville quarterback Ryan McCown into throwing four interceptions and three pick sixes in their 64-21 win against the Indians.
“The most important thing that they did was they really won the game for us in the third quarter,” Lane said of Pine Tree's defense last week. “Everyone talks about the stop down there in the red zone, and that was important too. But offensively, we kinda went on a little lull there. We went three-and-out two times in a row and that puts the defense in a bind.”
“I was really proud,” he also said of his team's defense. “Even though they were coming off the quick turnaround there, they got a stop and another stop, and then a turnover. It was big.”
But, don’t expect Pine Tree to overlook Jacksonville in its week preparation or once the road game kicks off from the Tomato Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Indians have showed throughout the season that they can finish games with notable scoring performances. That includes their 36 points in week one, 27 points in week two, 49 points in week four and 21 points in week five.
“It’s going to be very important,” Lane said of the role of Pine Tree’s defense against Jacksonville this week.
“They look like a typical Jacksonville team to me,” said Lane. “They’re going to be big and fast at the skill positions. They have been every year that we’ve played them. They’re going to come out swinging, and we’re going to have to limit some of their speed and kids at skill positions.”
As important as Pine Tree’s defense has been this season, its offense will also play a role this week. The Pirates have averaged 23.2 points in the first five games this season, but Lane is preparing their offensive unit to end more extended drives with touchdowns, instead of just with field goals. Along with keeping up with a Jacksonville unit that is averaging 27.8 points this season, the Pirates are also aware that the winner of five of the last 10 Pine Tree/Jacksonville football games has scored at least 42 points.
Pine Tree's offense features playmakers like running back Ethan Morgan, who has produced four 100-yard rushing games in the first five weeks. That includes his 121-yard performance against Nacogdoches last week.
“I think we got kids that play hard on offense,” said Lane. “I think that we got kids that care about their teammates and this program. Those are the things that I like. And I think we have enough talent to be a very productive offense.”