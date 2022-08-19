Scrimmages typically produce the good and the bad, and first-year Spring Hill head coach Brandon Joslin said both were evident on Thursday when the Panthers hosted Rusk in the final tune-up before next week's season opener.
Now, the focus shifts to the games that count in the standings.
Spring Hill will host Sabine on Thursday to open the 2022 season in the KYKX Game of the Week.
Joslin said while the game won't count as far as determining playoff positioning - district play is still several weeks away - the Panthers will begin preparing for the Cardinals in a big way on Monday.
"We're going to treat it like any other game. We're going to game plan to win," Joslin said. "On the back half, we still need to make sure when we game plan we're still working to get better at what we need to be doing."
Joslin said the Panther defense turned heads in Thursday's scrimmage, and he's not surprised.
"I was very pleased with the way our defense played. They are playing really well right now, and they should be since it's the fourth year running this defense." the coach said. "The kids really flew to the football. We had good secondary run support, and we think we found some guys who can cover the pass. We've still got some wrinkles to work out, but I was pleased overall with the defense."
Joslin said returnees Emory Allen and Carson Tidwell looked solid in the scrimmage against Rusk. Allen recorded 66 tackles a year ago, adding three interceptions, a fumble recovery, four forced fumbles and nine passes defended. Tidwell racked up 53 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
"Those two safeties did a really good job last night," Joslin said. "We also have some young corners battling it out. That's the great thing about having that competition. We're going to eventually find out who the best guys are."
Joslin said the offense struggled at times Thursday, but did show signs of improvement.
"We've still got a lot of work to do on offense," he said. "The main thing is keying on different front, handling those situations when they come up and just executing. We struggled with that last night. The good thing, even though we're running the Pistol Flex, we know we can throw the football out of this formation."
Joslin said Austin Bell, Jack Beckett and Dewaylon Richardson all made big plays in the passing game Thursday.
NOTES: Thursday's game has a schedule 7 p.m. kickoff at Panther Stadium ... Sabine won last year's meeting with the Panthers, 34-24.