Kilgore's Jada Dennis and Gladewater's Avery Glarborg earned top weekly honors for their performances on the softball diamond in games played March 14-19.
Dennis is the East Texas Hitter of the Week and Glarborg the ET Pitcher of the Week after helping lead their respective teams to key wins.
Kilgore rallied from 8-1 down to earn a 14-13 win over Spring Hill in the District 16-4A opener. She had a two-run doubled in a six-run fourth that got Kilgore back in the game, and later blasted home runs in the bottom of the third and fourth frames.
For the day, she was 3-for-3 and drove in four runs. Dennis is hitting .526 for the season with 20 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. The two home runs were the first of the year for her.
Glarborg pitched in a 4-1 win over Sabine and a 12-0 win over Daingerfield. she worked 12 total innings, struck out 22 , walked four and gave up one run on six hits. Glarborg is 5-6 this season with 71 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched.
Kilgore visits Lindale and Gladewater is at New Diana on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Gilmer's Sarah Phillips struck out 18 and walked two in two games.
White Oak's Larkin Daniels tossed a no-hitter at New Diana in a 6-1 win. She struck out 17 and walked six.
Elysian Fields' Gracey Struwe was 2-0 with seven strikeouts, two earned runs allowed and seven hits allowed in 7.1 innings.
Hughes Springs' Maggie Pate struck out six, walked three and gave up one earned run on four hits in a 12-1 win over White Oak.
Troup's Lindsay Davis worked 13 innings and went 1-1 for the week. She struck out 28, walked four and gave up two earned runs on four hits.
HITTING
Gilmer's Melody Larkins hit .600 for the week with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Teammate Kirsten Waller hit .571 with two RBI and a run scored. Addy Walker hit. 500 for the week.
Gladewater's Zandrea Tyeskie was 5-for-5 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and two hit by pitches.
White Oak's Larkin Daniels hit .600 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three walks.
Elysian Fields' Cora Creech was 4-for-4 with a home run, seven RBI, four runs scored, four walks and no strikeouts. Teammate Corrisa McPhail went 4-for-6 with three RBI, six runs scored, four walks, no strikeouts and six stolen bases. Kaylee Kelly was 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI, three walks and no strikeouts, and Bryanne Beavers was 3-for-5 with two RBI, four runs scored, three walks and two stolen bases.
Hughes Springs' Emma McKinney went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base against White Oak. Grace Pippin was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored, and Karmen Searcy went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI, two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base.
Troup's Taylor Gillispie went 4-for-10 with two home runs, a double and four RBI. Teammate Lindsay Davis hit .444 with two doubles, two RBI and two stolen bases, and Jessie Minnix hit .444 with a double, thee RBI and three runs scored.
Lufkin's Laney Currier hit .833 (5-6) with four RBI and three runs scored. Teammate Abby Fajardo hit .750 (3-4) with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored, and Akyshia Cottrell also hit .750 (6-8) with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored.