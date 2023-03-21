Longview freshman Tomia Dessesaure and Troup sophomore Taylor Gillispie earned top softball honors for games played March 13-18.
Dessesaure is the Longview News-Journal’s Hitter of the Week for her performances at the plate in winos over Tyler High and Texas High.
Gillispie earned Pitcher of the Week honors after going 2-1 in three games for the Lady Tigers.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Dessesaure finished the week 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored. For the season, the Lady Lobo standout is hitting .385 with 10runs scored, five RBI and seven walks.
Gillispie worked 19.2 innings in the circle, striking out 43 and walking seven. Thirty of her punch outs came on Monday when she pitched two complete games.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Spring Hill’s Delaney Gray went seven innings in the circle in a 3-1 win over Van, striking out seven and giving up a run on two hits.
New Diana’s Kiley Stanley got a pair of 5-inning wins over Chapel Hill (14-2) and Gladewater (13-2). She gave up five total hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking four.
HITTING
Spring Hill’s Delaney Gray belted her second home run of the season in a 3-1 win over Van. Mattye Moore went 2 for 3 and Khloe Saxon had a single and two walks.
Hallsville’s Hope Miles was 4 for 4 in two games with a double, two RBI and three runs scored.
Kilgore’s Adalyn Chitwood went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI, and Eva Ray banged out three singles in three trips to the plate in a loss to W.T. White.
Mount Pleasant’s Ella Cross was 6 for 6 with two runs scored, an RBI and one stolen base in a win over Marshall (8-2) and a loss to Hallsville (6-5). Conlee Zachry was 2 for 4 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base against Marshall. Kaylee Silman went 3 for 3 and scored a run against Hallsville, and Jordyn Hargrave was 2 for 3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base against Hallsville.
New Diana’s Taryn Reece went 4 for 8 with two home runs, three doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in two games. Shaylee Stanley was 5 for 8 for the week with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored.
Elysian Fields’ Kaylee Kelly and Cora Creech both went 2 for 5 for the week. Kelly drove in a run and scored once, and Creech doubled and drove in a run.
Overton’s Kayla Nobles hit .556 (5 for 9) for the week with a home run, two doubles and five RBI.
Troup’s Taylor Gillispie hit .583 for the week with four home runs, six RBI and five runs scored.
TGCA POLL
East Texas teams are ranked in every classification with the release of the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association softball poll.
Tyler Legacy is No. 19 in Class 6A, Whitehouse No. 23 in 5A, Bullard No. 1, Spring Hill No. 4, Sulphur Springs No. 13, Canton No. 16 and Mabank No. 20 in 4A, West Rusk No. 5, De Kalb No. 8, White Oak No. 18 and Troup No. 25 in 3A and Como-Pickton No. 8, Linden-Kildare No. 10 and Alto No. 11 in 1A/.2A.