Baseball teams from across the state hit the field on Friday for the first official practices of the 2023 high school season.
In Longview, the Longview Lobos, Pine Tree Pirates and Spring Hill Panthers all began spring drills with an eye on June and the University Interscholastic League State Baseball Tournament in Round Rock and Austin (June 7-10).
Teams can hold scrimmages with other schools on Feb. 4, and can play official games on Feb. 20.
Longview will open the season by hosting a tournament Feb. 23-25, with Henderson, Mabank, Spring Hill, Decatur, Hallsville, Carthage and Fort Worth Boswell joining the Lobos in the event.
Pine Tree will host White Oak and Spring Hill will host Pittsburg on Feb. 20.