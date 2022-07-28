The New Diana 8U All-Star Team has made history this summer, and is actively preparing to participate in the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball AA Division II World Series Thursday through Aug. 2.
The team will travel to Dothan, Alabama and represent the state of Texas in a tournament field that also includes programs from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, and the town of Abbeville, Alabama.
“This is the first time in New Diana little league history that we’ve ever made it to the world series,” said Diana 8U All-Star Team head coach Colton Wilkerson. “Everybody’s super excited and supportive in town.”
Diana wouldn’t have reached this point of the summer without a roster that includes Gavin Wilkerson, Korbin Payne, Jase Fowler, Owen Wilkerson, Noah Lambert, Oliver Ferguson, Slade Sandlin, Hudson Gleason, Wyatt Rogers, Ryder Verzosa, Judson Head and Everett McKnight. The group teamed up to produce a 11-1 record through the qualifying rounds of the all-star season.
“It’s pretty much been a team effort,” said Wilkerson. “We’ve had a few standouts. When one person’s slacking, we [also] got somebody else picking up the slack. Everybody’s been on the same page. We’re hoping to keep it rolling all the way through [the world series], and bring it home to Texas.”
The program’s run of success began with a 5-0 district record, and a district championship win against White Oak.
The team then opened the regional tournament with a 16-0 win against Redwater, but split a pair of games on June 26. That included a 10-5 win against Daingerfield, and a 6-4 defeat against Pottsboro. The group remained in Hallsville on June 27 when it beat White Oak 10-0 and avenged its previous loss with a 6-2 win against Pottsboro.
Then, it met Tri-Cities in the state championship at Longview’s Lear Park on July 8, and advanced to the national tournament with back-to-back 4-2 and 8-7 wins.
“The biggest contributing factor to this is sheer grit and determination,” said Wilkerson. “They’ve been able to fight and get through the tough times. We’ve got a lot of small, younger and undersized kids that play with a big heart. It’s really helped those guys push through the adverse times and keep going.”
Diana has refocused for a world series schedule that includes the opening ceremony and skills competition on Thursday, and the start of pool play on Friday. It will compete in Pool II, and battle Georgia at noon and Alabama at 6 p.m. Tournament play will follow from Saturday to Tuesday.