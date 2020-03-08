Course records were set as Nathan Queen and Jamie Callis rolled to convincing wins as 90 players from the Ark-La-Tex and beyond competed Saturday at the Second Annual Bruce Cabbiness Memorial at Hinsley Park.
The event, presented by the Longview Disc Golf Association, was a Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned tournament.
Queen, a touring professional from Kernersville, North Carolina, won the men's open professional division by 14 strokes on the 18-hole, par 55 course. His second round of 44 matched Callis' opening-round to set the course record.
Callis, of New London, used his strong first-round to roll to a 10-shot victory in the men's pro 40-plus flight.
Both Callis and Queen finished the two-round event with a total score of 92.
Queen will next compete in the Waco Annual Charity Open beginning Thursday in Waco and is slated to return to East Texas for the 2020 Texas State Disc Golf Championship, which begins March 27 in Tyler.
Texas States is a PDGA National Tour event with 132 of the top professionals registered to compete over three days at Lindsey Park.
Ulysses Muniz, of Lufkin, and Martin Guzman, of Marshall, tied for second in the men's open division with a score of 106 behind Queen.
Brownsboro's Christopher Farnham finished second in the men's 40 division with an eight-under 102 and Paul Lowery and Mike Brown, both of Haughton, Louisiana, tied for third along with Mike Rankin, of West Monroe, Louisiana and Jerrold Killingsworth, of Longview.
In the men's 50-plus pro flight, West Monroe's PJ Day grabbed a two-stroke win with a 107 total. John Taylor, of West Monroe, Louisiana, and Henderson's John Cloutier were second and third with a 109 and 112 total, respectively.
Longview's Billy Britton used the low score of 51 in the second round to take the top spot in the men's advanced division. Britton grabbed the win from the chase card ahead of Terrance Ivory, of Bernice, Louisiana, and Adam Beavers, of Marshall, with a 110.
Texarkana's Laure Kennedy was first in the women's advanced field with a 133 total.
In the men's amateur 40-plus division, Greg Winn, of Dallas by way of Diana, took a one-hole playoff win over Texarkana's Jason Kennedy after both carded a total of 111. Gladewater's Daniel Morris was second with a 112.
Chris Allen's one-under par second round lifted him to a two-shot win in the men's amateur 50-plus division. Shreveport's David Bellar was second with a 117 and Ernest Matthews, of Flint, was third with a 120.
Pittsburg's Allen Petty won the men's intermediate division with a 115 ahead of Nashville, Arkansas' Terry Kindley and Longview's Cody Helms, who tied with a 119.
Jackie Foster took a playoff win over Cassie Parker in the women's intermediate field after a tie at 135. Casey Jillson was third with a 141 in the seven-player field.
Jay Purvis (117, Pollock), Daniel Caldwell (124, Tyler) and Shayne Davis (128) were 1-2-3 in the men's recreational division.
In the junior flight, Grand Saline's Jonah Jernigan won over Sterlington, Louisiana's Jordan Morrow and Tyler's Jaxson Hippe.