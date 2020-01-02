HENDERSON — Players from throughout the Ark-La-Tex and beyond converged on Wednesday with a goal in mind for 2020: Play more disc golf.
That was the theme for New Years Resolution 2020, the first Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned event at the disc golf course at Lake Forest Park.
Sixty-seven players, from as far as Colorado to New Jersey, competed in the one-round event, hosted by tournament directors Casey Jillson and Gregg Barsby, the 2018 PDGA World Champion, who recently relocated to Henderson.
“I’m new to the area so our main goal was to meet a lot of the local players and to show them a course that maybe they’ve never seen before in both a competitive and fun event,” Barsby, a Grass Valley, California native who joined the PDGA in 1998, said.
“It was great to see the different disc golf communities that came out for the event — Longview, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Shreveport, Dallas, Houston — people from all over the place.
“It was great to see the draw that we had with 67 players coming to town. It just shows that disc golf is growing out here. More than anything, we wanted to show them that Henderson has a course and hopefully we can expand it from here going forward.”
Players competed in eight divisions — from the professional ranks, including touring professionals Matt Bell and Scott Stokely, to recreational flights — over the 18-hole, Par 58, one-round format on Wednesday.
Matt Hall, of Livingston, won the men’s open division with a 10-under-par 48, following by Bell, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a 51. Christopher Farnham, of Brownsboro, and Martin Guzman, of Marshall, tied for third with a 52.
In the men’s pro master division, Stokely, of Colorado, took top honors with 48, followed by Shreveport’s Kevin Pelton with a 53 and Henderson’s John Cloutier, who designed the course at Lake Forest Park, with a 56.
Amateur winners included Lufkin’s Ulysses Muniz in men’s advanced, Jillson in women’s advanced, Gladewater’s Daniel Morris in men’s advanced masters, Tyler’s Christopher Lux in men’s intermediate, College Station’s Drew Hyde in men’s recreational and Jessice Risenhoover in women’s recreational.
“To see the amount of players head out on a Wednesday, on New Year’s Day, was phenomenal,” Barsby said. “I’m really happy to be in this area with such a strong disc golf scene and happy to be here for the first big PDGA event of 2020 being right here in East Texas in Tyler.”
The 2020 PDGA National Tour will begin with the Texas State Disc Golf Championships on March 27 and run through March 29 at Lindsey Park in Tyler. The event, the first National Tour event to be held in Texas since 2014, is the first of six PDGA National Tour stops in 2020.