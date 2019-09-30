TYLER -- Gregg Barsby got off a plane late Wednesday night from a tournament in Canada and by Thursday morning, the 2018 Professional Disc Golf Association World Champion was out at Lindsey Park.
Same goes for some of the other top names in disc golf, who arrived in Tyler this past week for the 16th annual Piney Woods Open, presented by the Rose City Disc Club and Dynamic Discs.
“I had the chance to come down for this event and wasn’t going to miss it,” Barsby said as he raced through a practice round Thursday at the Dogwood course, the most daunting of the three-course complex at Lindsey Park.
Along with Barsby, touring professionals Matthew Orum and Cameron Colglazier travelled halfway across the country away from the East-coast swing of the PDGA tour to compete in the Piney Woods Open, a PDGA A-Tier event. Late Sunday evening, once action of the three-round, 54-hole event wrapped, Barsby, Orum and Colglazier, along with Lewisville’s Emerson Keith, were on the road heading to Rock Hill, South Carolina to prepare for the United State Disc Golf Championship, the PDGA Tour’s final major of the season.
Instead of staying close to the action of the tour, all four chose to compete in Tyler.
They were far from alone in the action, which drew 392 players spread across 17 divisions and three courses at Lindsey Park. It’s been announced by tournament staff as the largest disc golf tournament in Texas.
Aside from tournament at Lindsey Park, players were treated to the complete Tyler experience with True Vine Brewing Company serving as host to the player’s meeting and player’s party throughout the week. Players from across Texas and the country for that matter were treated with Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ. Both of the Rose City staples were major sponsors of the event. Other events were held at South Spring Baptist Church and Green Acres Baptist Church’s The ROC throughout the week.
The action on the courses matched the experience that players were treated to over the week.
Fifty-four holes weren’t enough to crown a champion in the men’s open division, which featured 61 players.
Mason Ford, the 2018 PDGA Rookie of the Year from Harlingen, entered Sunday’s final round with a two-stroke lead over Colglazier, who erased the deficit over the final round at the Dogwood course and held a two-stroke lead heading into hole 16.
Ford grabbed a birdie on the 16th and both carded par on 17, setting up a one-stroke lead for Colglazier heading into 18. An errant tee shot from the Mobile, Alabama native dropped out-of-bounds for his lone bogey of the round while Ford carded par to send the battle into a playoff with both players tied at 164 after regulation.
Colglazier dropped in a birdie on the first playoff hole and Ford drained a 40-foot, uphill putt to push the playoff forward.
On the second hole, Colglazier tapped in the birdie to repeat as a back-to-back champion with both wins coming in a playoff.
Orum, of Creola, Alabama, fired carded the hot round of 56 for a podium finish in third place with a 167, tied with Fredy Meza, of Conroe. Barsby, with a 58, finished fifth at 170.
In other action, Christina Linthicum, of Nederland, rolled to a 22-stroke win in the women’s open division. Ron Covers, of Blackwell, Oklahoma, grabbed a four-stroke win in the men’s pro master 40 division and Manchaca’s Russel Shoffner took a one-shot win in the men’s pro master 55 division.
In the amateur divisions, winners included: The Colony’s David Willis (Men’s Advanced), Spicewood’s Aria Castruita(Women’s Advanced), Georgetown’s BZ Strick (Men’s Masters 40), Burleson’s Rochelle Browning (Women’s Master 40), Tyler’s Paul Owen (Men’s Masters 50), Mesquite’s Randall Ragsdale (Men’s Masters 55), Houston’s Fred Needham (Men’s Masters 60), Houston’s Justin Kinard (Men’s Intermediate), Benbrook’s Amy Adams (Women’s Intermediate), Austin’s Efrain Aguilar (Men’s Recreational), Benbrook’s Elisha Lane (Women’s Recreational), Mesquite’s Jonathan Miller (Under 12 Juniors) and Oklahoma City’s Jayden Torres (Under 10 Juniors) brought home Piney Woods Open titles.
While the week brought in a record turnout, work now begins for the 2020 Texas State Disc Golf Championships, which will make its debut in Tyler in March 2020.