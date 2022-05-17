District 16-4A rivals Spring Hill and Kilgore, who played a pair of one-run games during the regular season, will open a best-of-three Class 4A regional quarterfinal series on Wednesday to headline a busy weekend of baseball and softball action in the area.
Also on tap in baseball is a District 17-4A series between Carthage and Hudson, 3A series featuring Harmony vs. Sabine and White Oak vs. West Rusk, a 2A series between Beckville and James Bowie and a 1A, one-game showdown between Union Hill and Sulphur Bluff.
In softball, Hughes Springs takes on Prairiland in a regional semifinal series starting on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Spring Hill (28-3) and Kilgore (20-11) met on April 11 and April 14 in district play, with Spring Hill notching a pair of 2-1 wins.
The Panthers lost 7-4 to Bullard to close out the regular season, but defeated 5A playoff team Hallsville (2-1) in a tune up game and then notched sweeps of Pittsburg (7-3, 4-1) and Farmersville (7-1, 8-3).
After the losses to Spring Hill, Kilgore won six in a row to end the regular season. They fell 4-3 in a bi-district series opener against Pleasant Grove, but bounced back with a pair of 3-2 wins. After falling to Kaufman (7-3) to open an area series, the Bulldogs rebounded for 9-0 and 7-5 wins.
The series opens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill, moves to Kilgore for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday game and concludes with a 1 p.m. Saturday game in Hallsville - if needed.
Carthage (21-8-2) and Hudson (25-10-1) split a pair of league games, with Hudson winning 3-0 on March 29 and Carthage earning a 1-0 win on April 1.
Carthage has won 11 in a row since falling to Rusk on April 5 (7-6). Included in the streak are sweeps of Robinson (5-2, 9-1) and Giddings (8-1, 10-1) in the playoffs.
Games are set for 4 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday (if needed) in Nacogdoches.
Harmony (21-9) and Sabine (21-8) met once during the regular season, with Sabine earning a 2-1 win back on March 4.
Harmony has wins over Atlanta (3-2) and a sweep of Tatum (3-1, 7-0) in the playoffs. Sabine has won 12 in a row since its last loss back on March 29 (4-3 vs. Hughes Springs). Included in the winning streak are sweeps of Troup (7-0, 8-2) and Hooks (6-2, 7-5).
The series will be held in Hallsville, with a 7 p.m. Thursday game and a 5 p.m. Friday contest with a third game to follow if needed.
White Oak (24-8) and West Rusk (23-9) did not meet in the regular season.
In the playoffs, West Rusk lost 8-5 to New Diana and then earned 9-1 and 2-0 wins before sweeping Winnsboro (6-2, 8-1). White Oak swept Harleton (8-3, 10-9) and defeated Mineola in a one-game format, 5-1.
Game one of the series is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler. The series will conclude on Friday in Whitehouse with a 5 p.m. game and a third game to follow if needed.
Beckville (20-2-1) enters the series against James Bowie (17-10) riding a 19-game winning streak since suffering a 4-2 loss to Harleton back on March 3. The Bearcats swept Martin's Mill (4-2, 13-3) and McLeod (5-1, 13-7) in the playoffs.
All games are set for Longview's Lobo Field, opening at 5 p.m. Thursday with a second game to follow and a 2 p.m. Saturday contest scheduled if needed.
Union Hill (10-15) and Sulphur Bluff (13-11) met back on March 4, with Union Hill earning a 9-5 win. Union Hill swept Neches (7-4, 13-11) and took two of three from Miller Grove (6-2, 5-6, 6-4) so far in the playoffs.
The teams will play one game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Pleasant.
SOFTBALL
Hughes Springs (27-3-1) and Prairiland (27-7) did not meet in the regular season.
Hughes Springs has two losses to 4A Gilmer (3-0, 4-2), a loss to 4A Bullard (2-0) and a tie with 6A Tyler Legacy (3-3) as the only blemishes on its record. The Lady Mustangs defeated Elysian Fields, 17-0, to open the playoffs and then swept Hooks (6-1, 7-1) and West Rusk (5-4, 23-8).
The teams will play in Winnsboro at 6 p.m. Thursday, with a second game to follow and a noon Saturday game slated if needed.