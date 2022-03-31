Jimmy Dowell will field a young, scrappy team on Friday when the Spring Hill Lady Panthers take on District 15-4A rival in a Class 4A, Region II quarterfinal match at Pine Tree's Pirate Stadium.
When he looks across the field, he'll see an opponent that can say the same thing.
"It's going to be a battle. It's going to be tough," Dowell said of Friday's 5 p.m. match. "They are very similar to us. They're young for the most part, and they've grown as the year has gone along. I think we're both coming in having played pretty well the last three weeks of the season."
The Lady Panthers are 12-9-1 on the year, and Kilgore brings an 11-13-3 record into Friday's contest. The team met twice during the regular season, splitting the matches. Both teams won at home - Spring Hill notching a 2-1 win in Longview on Feb. 4 and Kilgore earning a 3-2 win in Kilgore on March 1.
"I'm expecting a tough, 80-minute game that could go into overtime or could go to penalty kicks," Dowell said. "It probably won't be high-scoring, and I don't think it'll be a blowout either way. I'm counting on a tight match, and we'll see who can stay composed and compete the longest."
The Lady Panthers opened the playoffs with a 2-0 win over Hudson, and then avenged what - on paper - was their worst loss of the season with a 3-2 win over a Pleasant Grove team that had rolled to a 6-1 win against them in the regular season.
Freshman Lesley Sanchez has three playoff goals in two games. Jayme Dowell has a goal and two assists, and Alexa Johnson and Maddison Finney have one assist apiece.
Spring Hill freshman goalkeeper Bianca English has worked eight clean sheets this season inside the pipes.
"We're pretty young in some places," Dowell said. "We do start four, and sometimes five, seniors, but we also sometimes start four or five freshmen. It's a young group, but we've been in most games and they've grown a lot. The young girls who have been asked to play a lot have matured and grown to understand what it takes to play soccer at the varsity level."
Kilgore opened the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Livingston before edging Bullard, 2-1, on Tuesday.
Freshman Reese Burgess has scored two goals in each playoff game. Laramie Cox has a goal and an assist. Phenix Rivers has handed out two assists, and Lexi Luna has chipped in with one assist.
Friday's winner advances to the Region II Tournament next week in Tyler.
BOYS
Kilgore (23-3-2) will take on Palestine (25-2-1) in a 7:30 p.m. contest on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Neither team has allowed a postseason goal in two matches. Kilgore has wins over Madisonville (3-0) and Cumberland Academy (3-0), and Palestine has playoff victories over Sabine (13-0) and Bullard (3-0).
The team met earlier in the season in a tournament, with Kilgore notching a 2-0 win.