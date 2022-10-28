Due to Friday’s expected storms, Longview had to play the 99th edition of its rivalry series with Tyler on a short week. But, it still enjoyed a special evening at Tyler ISD's Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Thursday.
The Lobos received important performances from multiple players during a complete team effort that guided them to a 42-3 road victory in District 7-5A Division I play, and their first district championship since the 2019 season.
“We’ve met all of our regular season goals,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “Qualifying for the playoffs, being a high seed, getting a home game [in the Class 5A Division I bi-district round], and getting the gold [district championship] ball.”
On one front, Longview leaned on a Thursday rushing attack that produced 330 yards and six touchdowns. That allowed the Lobos to take the early lead in the game, and pull away from Tyler in the second half.
“The forecast of heavy rains in the area, we felt like running the ball would be an important part of what we did,” King said of his team's offensive approach throughout the week. “[Tyler has] a couple of guys that play both ways. [We wanted to] wear them down a little bit.”
Taylor Tatum led the Longview charge with 18 carries for 188 yards and three touchdowns, and Alijah Johnson added 12 runs for 109 yards and two scores. Jalen Hale scored a touchdown on his only carry of the night.
“The physicality they ran with,” King said of what impressed him about his team’s leading rushers on Thursday. “They broke some tackles. Yards they had after contact, that was huge. [And] the patience they showed. Good one-two punch there.”
The Lobos also found ways to slow down the opposition with different turnovers and defensive stops. Ja’Keyvon Curry kicked off the trend when he recovered a fumble at the Tyler 18-yard line after the Lions mishandled a punt return around the five-minute mark of the first quarter.
Thomas Roel then blocked Jhoscar Lara’s 33-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, and Xaryus Sheppard followed with a stripped ball in the third period.
The team’s dominant defensive effort wouldn’t have been complete without fourth quarter interceptions from both Roel and Daedrion Garrett.
“The two in the first half were big,” King said of his defense's forced turnovers on Thursday. "Come back in the second half, and we get things going [again].”
“Great job by Roel in taking his coaching and doing his assignment,” he added. “He normally plays corner for us. When you listen and learn, you understand what everybody’s doing in the scheme of things, and that’s when you can have interchangeable parts. That’s what he was. He had to play nickel due to injury. Proud for him. The ultimate team player.”
The Lobos also finished the night with nine sacks - four by Jeremiah Rougely and three by Xaryus Sheppard along with one apiece from Ta'Darion Boone and Jordan Wright.
Longview is finding its groove in a lot of areas, and is bringing a lot of momentum to next Friday's regular season and district finale. The Lobos will host West Mesquite at Lobo Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m., and they don't plan on slowing down any time soon.
“What’s left for us is playing well on senior night,” said King. “See if we can finish off this regular season with a perfect record, and go into the playoffs with a head of steam.”
To do that, the Lobos need to focus on what’s worked for them so for, and areas of improvement.
“Same approach we’ve had all year,” said King. “Focusing on the Lobos. Correct the mistakes we’re making, and try to improve in those areas. Get a good game plan together.”
“The one thing that frustrates me is the pre-snap penalties,” he added. “We had six [on Thursday night]. Some were with the [second-teamers] late in the game, but we had a couple early on where we had an illegal procedure. We gotta cut that out. It’s too hard to move the football against good people, and you sure don’t want to give them a five-yard advantage.”