DALLAS — Jalen Brunson watched his first game in Dallas as an opponent from the New York Knicks’ sideline, dressed in jeans and a light blue hoodie while sitting out with hip soreness.
Luka Doncic made sure to give him a front-row show.
In the Mavericks’ 126-121win Tuesday, Doncic tallied a career-high 60 points and added 21 rebounds and 10 assists in 47 minutes to compile the most impressive, dominant and grueling triple-double of his career.
He shattered Dirk Nowitzki’s single-game franchise scoring record (53) points and became the fourth player in NBA history to post a 50-point, 20-rebound triple double, joining Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and Elgin Baylor.
Oh, and also the youngest player to ever record a 50-point triple-double.
How’s that for an MVP-level performance in a game the Mavericks trailed by 10 points (92-82) entering the fourth quarter and struggled to support him with the consistent two-way production Brunson had often provided.
Doncic’s second 50-plus-point game in the Mavericks’ last three career didn’t all unfold during the last few minutes of regulation and into overtime, but that’s when Doncic’s stardom shined brightest.
En route to tallying 18 points in the fourth quarter, Doncic grabbed an offensive rebound and lofted in a putback layup 15.4 seconds remaining to reach the 50-point mark for a second time in three games and draw an and-one foul to cut the Mavericks’ deficit to three points (112-109).
Knicks guard Miles McBride missed one of two free throws after Dallas’ ensuing intentional foul.
Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds remaining sealed Doncic’s league-lead-tying seventh triple-double of the season and temporarily cut the Knicks’ lead to 1. Dallas again fouled McBride to get the ball back, down 115-112 with 7.7 seconds left.
New York coach Tom Thibodeau figured the best way to limit Doncic would be to send him to the spot on the court where he’s least comfortable: the foul line.
But perhaps there’s no space Doncic doesn’t thrive in must-win scenarios.
After Quentin Grimes fouled him with 4.2 seconds left, Doncic hit his first free throw, paused for Kidd to sub in JaVale McGee as an extra rebounder for the upcoming intentional miss, and then ricocheted the next free throw off the backboard to perfection.
Doncic grabbed the rebound from a jumble and tossed the ball through the net.
Swish.
Tie at 115.
Doncic couldn’t mask his excitement while guarding the Knicks’ last regulation inbound, shaking his fists and shuffling his feet in a rush of jubilation.
But come overtime, his poise and ruthless competitiveness trumped all.
Dallas outscored the Knicks 11-6 in the extra five minutes to win their fourth consecutive game and beat New York in American Airlines Center for the first time since 2017.
Brunson was far from the only injury-riddled player to track Tuesday.
Before the game, coach Jason Kidd spent the first minute of his press conference providing updates on the Mavericks’ ongoing ailments and absences:
■ Dorian Finney-Smith will miss at least two more weeks with the right adductor strain he suffered Dec. 19 in Minnesota. The timeline tracks with the recoveries of other players who’ve endured similar groin/inner thigh injuries this season, including Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins, who each missed 10 games.\
■ Dallas will also reevaluate Josh Green on Friday, the three-week mark since he suffered a right elbow sprain Dec. 9 against Milwaukee.
■ Maxi Kleber, who underwent right hamstring surgery last week, is “doing great,” Kidd said, but will not rejoin the team for a two-game trip to San Antonio and Houston this weekend.
■ Meanwhile, Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) and Frank Ntilikina (left knee soreness) returned from short absences to play Tuesday.
But Tuesday night, another Doncic masterpiece cured all.