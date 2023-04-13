Longview and Spring Hill will send doubles teams to the upcoming University Interscholastic League State Tennis Tournament.
The Lobo boys doubles team of Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer fell in the regional finals to the Frisco Centennial team of Aravid Sridhar and Shriyan Daggamulli, 6-2, 6-2, but defeated theFrisco Reedy team of Emmanuel Antony and Rohan David, 6-3, 6-2, to earn the trip to the state tournament.
Archer and Van Zyl are 31-3 this spring and 52-4 on the year.
Spring Hill's district champs Jace Jones and Rebecca Krenek entered the regional tournament as the No. 2 seed and received a first-round bye.
They defeated Hope Savage and Breyden Athey of Caldwell, 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Claudia Mireles and Emanuel Silva of Jacksonville in the semifinals (6-1, 6-2) before falling to last year's state qualifiers Elizabeth Guevara and Mason Railsback of Madisonville (6-1, 6-4) in the finals.
In a playback match for the second state qualifier spot, Jones and Krenek earned a 6-3, 7-5 win over Linsy London and Aiden Fulton of China Spring.
The UIL State Tennis Tournament is set for April 25-26 in San Antonio.