Cherry Downs, who won more than 350 games and led Beckville to a pair of state championships on the volleyball court during her 10 seasons on the sidelines, has resigned to take an administrative position with the Carthage Independent School District.
Downs will be an assistant principal at Baker Koonce Intermediate in Carthage.
The Gladewater High School graduate took over as head volleyball coach at Beckville in 2012, and never had a losing season with the school. She finished with an overall record of 357-64, winning Class 2A state championships in 2019 and 2021.
Downs' first Ladycat team in 2012 carved out a 23-12 record, and Beckville won at least 30 games in each of the next nine seasons - finishing 30-5 in 2013 followed by seasons of 34-6, 37-6, 36-6, 41-1, 42-8, 36-14, 31-3 and 47-3.
A year ago in her final season, Beckville swept Big Sandy, Alba-Golden, Cumby and Leon before knocking off Iola in four sets in the regional finals to earn a trip to the UIL State Volleyball Tournament. In Garland at the state tournament, Beckville swept Crawford in the state semifinal and Thrall in the championship match.
In 2019, the Ladycats defeated Amarillo Highland Park in the state semifinals and Lindsay in the state title match.
Beckville dominated district play under Downs, winning nine straight district titles and 104 straight league matches dating back to an Oct. 12, 2012 loss to Overton.