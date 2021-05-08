Longview started the 2021 regular season with two opening day starting pitchers throwing no-hitters. The Lobos experienced a different fate in Friday’s playoff opener.
Even though it was played in front of a jam-packed Longview crowd, they fell into a 0-1 Class 5A Region II Bi-district series hole. Nacogdoches pitcher Reid Bowyer threw a no-hitter against them in a 12-0 decision.
“We didn’t swing the bat very well,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said after his team’s game one loss. “I thought Landyn [Grant] after the first inning settled down and pitched a really good ball game. And I thought Bradley [Bridges] did well. We just couldn’t get the last out in the seventh inning. They got a bunch of two-strike hits. We’ve got to turn the page and come out tomorrow and play our butts off.”
“We can build off tomorrow is another day,” he continued. “We’re going to be as good as tomorrow’s starter and we got two good ones ready to go tomorrow.”
Nacogdoches kicked off its win by scoring three runs in the first inning, and added one in the fifth and eight in the seventh to seal it.
Longview did make a great defensive play in the top of the first inning when an on-target outfielder throw to the catcher tagged out another possible Nacogdoches run before he could cross home plate, but the Lobos had a hard time responding besides that.
The Lobos struggled to put the ball into play when their batters were at the plate, and only recorded four baserunners in the game, with three coming from walks. The first occurred in the bottom of the first when leadoff batter Justin Beltran reached base. But, Braden Nickel hit a flyout, Gabe Flores struck out and Connor Cox popped up to end the opportunity.
The following inning in the second, the team’s first two hitters advanced to base the same way. But, after Trent Bush and Jordan Allen walked, Taylor Tatum hit a flyout, Alton Gatson struck out and Cooper Mayes grounded out.
Longview’s final baserunner of the night occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning and followed a Nacogdoches error that allowed Tatum to reach first base. But, Gatson’s strikeout, Mayes’ popup and Beltran’s strikeout ended the inning.
The teams resume their opening round playoff series at 1 p.m. today in Nacogdoches. A game three would follow if Longview wins game two.