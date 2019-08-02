BEN HARMON

Pleasant Grove

Quarterback

6-1, 190

By the numbers: Completed 91 of 171 passes for 2,008 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions and has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 58 TDs in the past two seasons

SABASTION PORTER

Garrison

Running back

5-10, 200

By the numbers: 294 carries for 2,461 yards and 43 touchdowns; 9 catches for 78 yards and one TD

ELIGIA CARTER

Gladewater

Running back

6-0, 175

By the numbers: 260 carries for 2,606 yards and 24 touchdowns; 7 catches for 119 yards and one TD; Opened the season with four straight 200-yard plus games and had six total 200-yard outings with a high of 290 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs; Rushed for at least 100 yards in all 13 games

JORDAN JENKINS

Lindale

Running back

6-2, 200

By the numbers: 274 carries for 1,504 yards and 17 touchdowns; 18 catches for 239 yards; 245 kickoff return yards; Offers from Baylor, Arkansas, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe

BRUCE GARRETT

Pleasant Grove

Running back

5-10, 191

By the numbers: 264 carries for 2,004 yards and 20 touchdowns; Has rushed for 3,035 yards and 30 TD in past two seasons

J.J. SPARKMAN

Pine Tree

Receiver

6-4, 205

By the numbers: 28 catches, 662 yards and 10 touchdowns; Verbal to Texas Tech

KELVONTAY DIXON

Carthage

Receiver

6-0, 175

By the numbers: 84 catches, 1,286 yards, 17 touchdowns; Carried 22 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns; Verbal to Arkansas

JA’LYNN POLK

Lufkin

Receiver

6-2, 185

By the numbers: 37 catches, 695 yards, 8 touchdowns; Verbal to Texas Tech

SAVION WILLIAMS

Marshall

Receiver

6-5, 200

By the numbers: 42 catches, 659 yards, 12 touchdowns; Verbal to Arkansas

JAMAL LIGON

Tyler Lee

Fullback

6-3, 235

By the numbers: Solid blocker who also had 15 catches for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns; Verbal to North Texas

JHAILON BRADEN

Longview

Tight end

6-0, 230

By the numbers: Dominant blocker who also had six catches for 56 yards

TY’KIEST CRAWFORD

Carthage

Offensive line

6-6, 315

By the numbers: Started all 15 games last season and recorded 25 knockdowns. Ranked 30th overall in Texas on 247Sports Composite; Verbal to Arkansas

RILEY BIRDWELL

Nacogdoches

Offensive line

6-4, 330

By the numbers: Offers from SFA and Northwestern State

GARRETT HAYES

Athens

Offensive line

6-5, 295

By the numbers: Second team Super Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine

ANGEL SARMIENTO

John Tyler

Offensive line

6-2, 285

By the numbers: 40 pancakes and 20 knockdowns while grading out at 92 percent and allowing no sacks in 2018; Top blocker on a team that averaged 206 rushing yards, 452 total yards and 36 points per game

PARKER COX

Longview

Offensive line

6-0, 255

By the numbers: Three-year starter with 30 games in the trenches; Graded out at 85 percent and is top returning blocker for a team that produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and piled up more than 6,000 total yards during a state title campaign

 