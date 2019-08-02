BEN HARMON
Pleasant Grove
Quarterback
6-1, 190
By the numbers: Completed 91 of 171 passes for 2,008 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions and has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 58 TDs in the past two seasons
SABASTION PORTER
Garrison
Running back
5-10, 200
By the numbers: 294 carries for 2,461 yards and 43 touchdowns; 9 catches for 78 yards and one TD
ELIGIA CARTER
Gladewater
Running back
6-0, 175
By the numbers: 260 carries for 2,606 yards and 24 touchdowns; 7 catches for 119 yards and one TD; Opened the season with four straight 200-yard plus games and had six total 200-yard outings with a high of 290 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs; Rushed for at least 100 yards in all 13 games
JORDAN JENKINS
Lindale
Running back
6-2, 200
By the numbers: 274 carries for 1,504 yards and 17 touchdowns; 18 catches for 239 yards; 245 kickoff return yards; Offers from Baylor, Arkansas, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe
BRUCE GARRETT
Pleasant Grove
Running back
5-10, 191
By the numbers: 264 carries for 2,004 yards and 20 touchdowns; Has rushed for 3,035 yards and 30 TD in past two seasons
J.J. SPARKMAN
Pine Tree
Receiver
6-4, 205
By the numbers: 28 catches, 662 yards and 10 touchdowns; Verbal to Texas Tech
KELVONTAY DIXON
Carthage
Receiver
6-0, 175
By the numbers: 84 catches, 1,286 yards, 17 touchdowns; Carried 22 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns; Verbal to Arkansas
JA’LYNN POLK
Lufkin
Receiver
6-2, 185
By the numbers: 37 catches, 695 yards, 8 touchdowns; Verbal to Texas Tech
SAVION WILLIAMS
Marshall
Receiver
6-5, 200
By the numbers: 42 catches, 659 yards, 12 touchdowns; Verbal to Arkansas
JAMAL LIGON
Tyler Lee
Fullback
6-3, 235
By the numbers: Solid blocker who also had 15 catches for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns; Verbal to North Texas
JHAILON BRADEN
Longview
Tight end
6-0, 230
By the numbers: Dominant blocker who also had six catches for 56 yards
TY’KIEST CRAWFORD
Carthage
Offensive line
6-6, 315
By the numbers: Started all 15 games last season and recorded 25 knockdowns. Ranked 30th overall in Texas on 247Sports Composite; Verbal to Arkansas
RILEY BIRDWELL
Nacogdoches
Offensive line
6-4, 330
By the numbers: Offers from SFA and Northwestern State
GARRETT HAYES
Athens
Offensive line
6-5, 295
By the numbers: Second team Super Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine
ANGEL SARMIENTO
John Tyler
Offensive line
6-2, 285
By the numbers: 40 pancakes and 20 knockdowns while grading out at 92 percent and allowing no sacks in 2018; Top blocker on a team that averaged 206 rushing yards, 452 total yards and 36 points per game
PARKER COX
Longview
Offensive line
6-0, 255
By the numbers: Three-year starter with 30 games in the trenches; Graded out at 85 percent and is top returning blocker for a team that produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and piled up more than 6,000 total yards during a state title campaign