The Waskom Lady Wildcats are right in the middle of the playoff chase in District 16-3A after notching a pair of wins last week.
The play of senior Alaina Dyson is a big reason for the Lady Wildcats’ surge, and for her efforts in wins over Elysian Fields and Jefferson, Dyson has been named the Longview News-Journal’s East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
The award is sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Dyson finished the week with 38 kills, 14 blocks, five aces and 13 assists as Waskom moved to 6-2 in district play with a pair of three-set wins. She had a .686 hitting percentage with 26 kills, nine blocks, six assists and four aces against Elysian Fields and came back with 12 kills, five blocks, seven assists and an ace against Jefferson.
Dyson, along with teammates Anna Claire Reeves, LaDaija Thomas and Ellen Nuner, were scheduled to be honored on senior night Tuesday at home against Arp.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Oct. 3-8 (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Jakayla Morrow had 21 kills and seven blocks in two matches. Brayleigh Mitchell finished with 24 kills, two blocks and eight digs, and Triniti Jackson recorded 46 assists, two aces, four kills and 15 digs.
Spring Hill’s Leslie Sanchez finished the week with 22 kills and five blocks in wins over Kilgore and Chapel Hill.
White Oak’s Emma Hill had 55 assists, 12 digs, nine kills and two blocks in wins over Sabine and Daingerfield.
Harmony’s Carly Dean finished the week with 38 serve receptions, two serve receive errors, 43 digs and 12 kills.
Beckville’s Avery Morris had 45 kills for the week – 27 coming in one match against Union Grove. She also had 16 digs, three aces and a block. Sophie Elliott finished the week with 71 assists, 14 digs, three kills, seven aces and a block.
TGCA POLL
Six East Texas teams are ranked among the Top 25 with the release of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll on Monday.
White Oak is No. 8, Tatum 9, Mount Vernon 12, Central Heights 16, Mineola 22 and Atlanta 23 in the 3A poll.
Hallsville is No. 9 in Class 5A, Spring Hill 13, Bullard 15 and Pleasant Grove 23 in 4A and Beckville 7 and San Augustine 12 in Class 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Fayetteville in Class A, Leon in 2A, Bushland in 3A, Bellville in 4A, Barbers Hill in 5A and Highland Park in 6A.