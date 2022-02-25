Tatum’s nine-player senior class had already played a major role in extending their high school boys basketball program’s area round playoff streak to 16 straight seasons before it teamed up again for all the Eagles’ scoring in Friday night’s 68-43 area round win against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
It was the group’s 100th victory over the past four basketball seasons.
The Eagles improved their season record to 27-5 before their second straight Class 3A Region II quarterfinal meeting with the 32-4 White Oak Roughnecks next week, while the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Red Devils finish their 2021-2022 campaign with a 26-9 mark.
Tatum and White Oak will play on Tuesday. Details on that matchup will be announced later.
“I think our defense wore them down,” Tatum head coach Brett Carr said of how his team was able to pull away from its Friday opponent late. “We told the kids at halftime that we’re going to go to half-court man and we’ll pick up early. [Our players] did a great job with that in the second half.”
The teams battled throughout a very competitive first quarter before Tatum claimed a 19-15 lead before the second period. The Eagles' Jayden Boyd scored 10 of his 18 points in the opening frame, and Kendric Malone earned seven of his 16 points during the stretch, while Braden Buchanan recorded nine of his 15 points to lead Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Kendall Williams heated up late to also set up Tatum’s victory with a 16-point performance, Aidan Anthony provided the Eagles with nine more points in the game, and Drake Walton and Tiki Lloyd followed with six and three points respectively.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill regrouped with a quick 5-2 run to cut the Eagle lead to 21-20 at the 5:28 mark of the second quarter. Jabo Zachry’s early field goal launched the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill run, and Buchanan completed a three-point play, while Tatum was only able to record a lone Boyd basket. But, that was the closest the Red Devils would come to the Eagles in the final two and a half quarters.
Tatum didn’t flinch, and responded with a 12-5 run to make it a 33-25 score by halftime. Malone led the charge with five points, Lloyd provided his only three-ball of the game, and Boyd and Williams both contributed a pair of points in the final minutes of the first half.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill was only able to answer with Anthony Ramirez’s field goal, Vincent Rodriguez’s two free throws, and Jaydyn Haley’s lone successful charity stripe attempt.
Tatum then scored the first six points of the third quarter to expand its lead to 14 points. Williams produced two early second half field goals, and Boyd recorded a basket as well.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill scored six of the final eight points of the period to trail 41-31. Casey House drained a three-pointer at the 1:16 mark to end the Red Devils’ scoring drought, and Buchanan added a three-point play moments later.
Tatum answered with Malone’s last minute field goal to earn a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter. The Eagles then flexed with a 27-12 fourth quarter scoring surge to earn a playoff-advancing 25-point victory.