KILGORE — New Diana scored in both the first and fourth innings, and starting pitcher Ethan Adkisson kept Kilgore’s bats off the scoreboard in all six innings to earn a 3-0 Whataburger Oil Belt Classic win at Driller Park on Thursday afternoon.
“Get the lead first, and it becomes a race to 21 outs,” New Diana head baseball coach Bernie Martinez said of the approach that led to Thursday’s win. “We talk about it all the time. You look at the stats. The team that scores first usually wins, so that’s our goal.”
Adkisson finished his shutout pitching performance with six strikeouts to help improve the Eagles’ season record to 1-1. He also allowed only four hits to the Bulldogs, who dropped their season mark to 1-3.
“Huge for us because it’s a tournament,” Martinez said of Adkisson’s performance. “Leaves my staff full for the rest of the tournament. It was an injection of good positive energy because we were very efficient. He threw 62 pitches, so it was exactly what we needed.”
New Diana put some pressure on the tournament’s home team when it jumped out to the early lead in the top of the first inning. Adkisson, Hayden Thomas, Elliot Foreman, Jacob Newland and Hunter Gleason all reached base in the frame.
Newland’s RBI double then drove in Thomas to give the Eagles a 1-0 advantage. He finished the game with a perfect two-for-two hitting performance, and three RBIs.
Kilgore received a Jason Silvey leadoff single in the bottom half of the game’s opening inning, but the Bulldogs were unable to answer when Adkisson worked out of potential trouble with a couple of fly outs and a strikeout.
The Bulldogs finally earned their first runner in scoring position in the bottom of the third inning when Cade Henry led off the frame with a double, but they did not take advantage of the opportunity. Pinch runner Heath LaFleur replaced him at second base, but the team fell short of driving him in for the game-tying run.
New Diana had more scoring up its sleeves, and expanded its lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Adkisson recorded an infield single before Blake Widon replaced him on base as a pinch runner. Foreman followed with a walk before Newland’s two-run RBI triple drove in both Widon and Foreman.
Kilgore starting pitcher Todd House was pulled after the frame, so he finished his four-inning pitching effort with four strikeouts and three runs allowed. He was replaced by Tate Truman, who followed with a one-two-three top of the fifth inning. Truman earned his only strikeout of the game during Dylan Abernathy’s at-bat before he forced back-to-back flyouts against Chole Sherman and Austin Kerns.
Cason Cox provided Kilgore with a bottom of the fifth single, and House followed with a bottom of the sixth single, but the Bulldogs still didn’t record a run before the conclusion of the condensed game.
New Diana will continue its Pool A tournament action with back-to-back Friday morning matchups. The Eagles will battle Palestine at 9 a.m. before an 11:05 a.m. collision with Hardin-Jefferson.
Kilgore had a scheduled 7:25 p.m. Pool A matchup against Hardin-Jefferson on Thursday, and will continue its tournament play with Friday’s 1:10 p.m. battle with Palestine.