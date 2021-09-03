Kicker wasn’t a position that was settled last week as Lindale opened the season.
Safe to say, Seth Baggett might have the job.
The freshman connected on a 28-yard field goal with 20 seconds left to lift Lindale to a 31-29 road win over Pine Tree in a rollercoaster game on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Lindale, which moves to 1-1 on the season, built a two-score lead, 28-15, midway through the quarter before Pine Tree (1-1) feasted on the big play to grab a fourth-quarter lead.
But with the game on the line, Lindale went on the march with a combination of quarterback Sam Peterson and workhorse running back Kasey Villarreal into the redzone. That’s when Baggett booted it beautifully through the uprights for the wild win.
Pine Tree’s big plays started early in the second quarter and again in the fourth quarter in a feast-or-famine and gritty effort.
The Pirates got on the board with a pick six from Jeremiah Blinks and took the lead on a 78-yard touchdown pass. They began to erase the 13-point deficit with an 89-yard scoring blast from Ethan Morgan and reclaimed the lead on a 72-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter.
For Lindale, Sam Peterson went 17-of-31 for 293 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added a third score on the ground with a five-yard run on the Eagles’ first possession.
Evan Alford and Jacob Seekford were the top targets, finishing with 104 and 108 yards, respectively. Cody Swaim, the tight end, had a five-yard scoring haul and a key reception on the game-winning drive.
Villarreal finished with 99 tough rushing yards for the Eagles, who out-gained Pine Tree, 468 to 404 in total yards.
Replacing an entire offense, the Pirates continued to show the prowess for the big play. Sophomore quarterback Dakaylan Johnson threw for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in 19 attempts. Jonathon Fuller led with five catches for 165 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown. The duo had 157 of Pine Tree’s 216 yards in the first half.
Ethan Morgan finished with 146 yards on 18 carries, including an 89-yard burst to open the fourth quarter. Johnson then connected with Lukas Branson for a 72-yard catch-and-run score.
It was the Pirate defense that kept the home team in the game throughout. After Blinks’ pick six, Amare Gary snagged a tipped ball that led to a Pirate touchdown two plays later. The interior of Dealyn Evans and Amahd Washington played a factor for Pine Tree as well with several big stops down the stretch.
Lindale opened as strong as can be, taking big chunks of yardage on a 7-play, 74-yard march, capped with Peterson walking in a five-yard touchdown.
Pine Tree opened with a three-and-out and failed to capitalize on a lost fumble with another three-and-out. A missed field goal and a turnover on downs were two of three Pirate trips to the redzone that came up empty. But it was the pick six and 78-yard score that kept them in game.
Villarreal’s two-yard punch-in made it 15-15 at halftime.
The third quarter opened very similarly with two quick Lindale touchdowns and two Pine Tree punts as the Eagles built a 28-15 lead with 5:22 left in the third quarter.
A tackle for loss from Brycelyn Phillips thwarted a Lindale drive and, 38 seconds into the third quarter, Morgan emerged from the pile and raced 89 yards to the house.
The two teams exchanged turnover on downs and Pine Tree grabbed the lead with a 72-yard score from Johnson to Branson.
But it was late where both the experience and, in Baggett’s case, the inexperience took over as Lindale marched the field and the freshman delivered.
Lindale visits Van next week while Pine Tree travels to Kilgore.