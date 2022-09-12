It always takes some time to adjust to a coaching change, but Tatum’s football program is starting to find its groove under first-year head coach Whitney Keeling.
Tatum was competitive in back-to-back losses against quality opponents Center and Daingerfield in the first two weeks of the 2022 season, and finally broke through for Friday’s 49-28 non-district home win against Pittsburg at Eagle Stadium.
“I just felt like we were a couple plays away,” Keeling said of where his team was before its breakthrough last week. “[We were] learning a new scheme on both sides of the ball. We would screw up a play here and there, and get behind the chains, or we would miss an open field tackle. I think we did a little better on Friday.”
The moment was significant because it marked the first Tatum win of the Whitney Keeling era, and the Class 3A Division I-based team beat a program that earned a Class 4A Division II area round playoff finish last season.
“Any time that you win, it’s a whole lot better than losing,” Keeling said of his first win at Tatum. “You can make up for some of the mistakes that you made, and hope to gain some momentum.”
“Our kids continue to fight,” he added. “I thought that we had a good opportunity to win, and I think our kids executed really well.”
Friday’s win was also special for area residents because the Tatum Eagles wore throwback Mayflower Panther uniforms during the game to honor the former Rusk County-based PVIL program.
“It was pretty neat,” Keeling said of the occasion that celebrated the 55th anniversary of the integration of the former Mayflower High School. “You don’t get to do that very often for any reason. It was very receptive from the community. People still live out there in that community.”
Now that Tatum has all of that under its belt, and is heating up at the right time, the team recognizes the importance of building on last week’s success. That will come into play as the group prepares for additional challenges in the next four games on the schedule.
The Eagles’ tough stretch continues with a non-district road game at West Rusk on Friday, a non-district neutral site contest against Lumberton at Lufkin on Sept. 24, and back-to-back home district games against Gladewater and White Oak on Oct. 7 and 14.
“We’re trying to get better each and every game,” Keeling said of how his team is preparing for the next matchups on the schedule. “These next two opponents got a bunch of really good players. We’re going to have to do a good job of minimizing the mistakes on the offensive side. We’ve been very fortunate that a couple of these turnovers that we’ve had [in recent games] haven’t been overkilling. But in a tight, one-score game, it can bother you, and be the difference between winning and losing.”