EMORY - The Tatum Eagles rallied from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but came up short after a failed extra point attempt to drop a 56-55 decision to Pottsboro on Friday in Class 3A Division I Region II bi-district action at Wildcat Stadium.
Pottsboro (6-4) backup quarterback Halen Flanagan scored on a 1-yard run on Pottsboro's first overtime possession, and Connor McDonald's booted the PAT to give the Cardinals a 56-49 lead.
Tatum (8-3) answered with a 5-yard run by Kendric Malone, but the PAT sailed wide and the Cardinals escaped with the victory.
Tatum's three losses this season were all by one point - including a 28-27 setback last week to Sabine and a 29-28 loss to Gladewater back on Sept. 24.
The teams traded blows in a high-scoring first half, with Pottsboro building a 35-28 lead.
Pottsboro took the lead on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jett Carroll to Major McBride, but the Eagles answered with a 34-yard touchdown run by Malone - who finished with five TD runs and three TD passes on the night.
A Cooper Townsley 33-yard interception return put Pottsboro back in front 13-7 with 4:38 to play in the opening quarter, but Malone's 1-yard run and Jose Ventura's extra point with 1:47 left gave Tatum a 14-13 lead.
McBride capped a 72-yard scoring drive for Pottsboro with a 12-yard run at the 10:44 mark of the second, but Malone hit Jayden Boyd on a 51-yard TD strike and then scored on a 10-yard run as Tatum moved ahead 28-20 with 4:07 left in the half.
Pottsboro scored twice in the final 45 seconds of the half to take a 35-28 lead in at the break, scoring on a 3-yard run by Carroll and a pass from Carroll to Jake Kubik following a Tatum fumble at its own 38-yard line.
A 6-yard run by Carroll to cap a 94-yard drive late in the third put Pottsboro in front 42-28, but the Eagles answered with a 3-yard pass from Malone to Boyd after Kendall Williams had runs of 30 and 21 yards on a 73-yard drive.
Pottsboro made it 49-35 with 36 seconds left in the third on a 69-yard scoring toss from Carroll to Kubik, but Malone had a 15-yard TD run and a 15-yard TD pass to Williams late in the fourth to tie it at 49 apiece and force overtime.