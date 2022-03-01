HALLSVILLE — Tatum faced White Oak in the Class 3A Region II boys basketball quarterfinal for the second straight season, and held off its familiar foe in Tuesday night’s 57-51 victory at Hallsville High School.
The Eagles improved their season record to 28-5, and clinched their third regional tournament berth since the 2018-2019 campaign. They will face Commerce in Friday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal at Prosper High School.
“This was a great game for us because we really had to earn it,” Tatum boys basketball head coach Brett Carr said. “I felt like [our players] went out there, did what we asked them to do, and played tough down the stretch.”
“I don’t think people realize how special it is to get to regionals,” he added. “This is these kids’ third trip [to the regional tournament] in four years. If you make it to regionals, the atmosphere and crowd are special. I’m excited for them.”
Tatum jumped out to an early 5-0 lead at the 6:35 mark of the game’s opening quarter because Ty Bridges provided the Eagles with an early three-ball and Jayden Boyd followed with a two-point basket.
The White Oak Roughnecks, who finished the 2021-2022 campaign with a 32-5 mark, were kept off the scoreboard until the six-minute mark of the first period, but Landon Anderson and Gunner Solis quickly provided back-to-back three-pointers to give the Roughnecks a 6-5 advantage at the 5:03 mark.
Anderson finished with 13 points in White Oak’s loss, and Solis provided 10 more points.
Tatum wasn’t startled by the early one-point deficit, so it closed out the first quarter with a 10-4 run to own a 15-10 lead. Boyd led the Eagles’ charge with four points, and Kendall Williams, Kendric Malone and Aidan Anthony all added two points.
Boyd finished the night with a game-high 22 points to lead the Eagles, and Williams provided 17 more.
White Oak then got a 10-point boost from Ben Jacyno in outscoring Tatum 18-14 in the second quarter, and cutting the Eagles’ lead to 29-28 by halftime. Jacyno also finished the event with 13 points.
Solis and Anderson both provided the Roughnecks with three points during the stretch, and Zac Jacyno wrapped up their quarter scoring with two more points. Tatum’s main counters in the second quarter came from Malone’s five points and Boyd’s four points.
The Roughnecks built off the momentum, and used a 13-7 start to the third quarter to earn a 41-36 lead with two minutes remaining in the frame.
Tatum regrouped with seven of the final nine points of the period to make it a 43-43 score heading to the game’s final quarter. Then, the Eagles received back-to-back three-pointers from Williams and Boyd to retake the lead at 49-43 with 6:36 remaining in the game.
White Oak didn’t go away though. Solis drained a three-ball and Anderson finished a two-point attempt to cut Tatum’s lead to 49-48 with four minutes to play.
But, Tatum bounced back with an 8-3 finish to the game. Williams earned his final four points, Boyd completed a three-point play, and Anthony made a last-minute charity stripe attempt.
White Oak ultimately fell short because it only answered with Anderson’s two successful free throws, and Scotty Breitenberg’s lone make on two attempts.