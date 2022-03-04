PROSPER — Tatum jumped out to a 13-0 start in Friday night’s Class 3A Region II boys basketball semifinal at Prosper High School, but had to hold off multiple Commerce runs to earn a 77-70 win.
The 29-5 Eagles advance to play 34-6 Dallas Madison in Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final at the same site, while Commerce finishes its 2021-2022 campaign with a 26-14 mark.
“I thought we kept battling,” Tatum boys basketball head coach Brett Carr said after his team’s win on Friday. “Kendall Williams played a heck of a game. He got us through the game.”
“That’s a great team [we faced],” he continued. “We worried all week about [Jeremy Joslin]. He shoots the ball extremely well. We knew that [Myles Boyd] was a very good athlete. And [Tyshon Harris] is the best player in their district.”
Tatum was hot out of the gate, and built up an early 13-point lead by the 4:40 mark of the game’s opening quarter. Kendall Williams, Ty Bridges and Aidan Anthony provided early three-pointers, and Jayden Boyd made a pair of shots in the paint.
Boyd’s game-high 22-point performance helped the Eagles soar to the fifth round of the playoffs. He was joined by Williams’ 15-point outing, and 11-point events by both Bridges and Drake Walton. Boyd also had 13 rebounds and two blocks, and Williams handed out six assists.
Commerce was kept off the scoreboard until Tyshon Harris split a pair of free throw attempts at the 4:11 mark of the first period. That ultimately launched a quick 5-0 run that cut the Eagles’ advantage to 13-5 with 3:15 remaining in the frame. Harris and Boyd also provided Tigers’ field goals during the stretch.
Tatum regrouped with a 7-4 run to own a 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Williams drained a three, and Boyd and Anthony both provided the Eagles with two points to top Commerce’s final four points of the frame.
The lead was cut to single digits in the early portion of the second quarter, but the Eagles once again recorded a strong finish to a period by taking a 45-28 lead before the halftime break. Boyd led the first half charge with 12 points. Williams and Bridges both scored eight points during that stretch.
Commerce then answered with an 11-0 start to the second half to trail Tatum 45-39 at the 5:50 mark of the third quarter.
Tatum finally ended its third period drought when Kendric Malone split a pair of free throw attempts at the 4:48 mark. That sparked an 18-11 surge that gave the Eagles a 63-50 lead before the fourth quarter.
Commerce would not go away, and finished with four double-digit scorers. Harris led that team’s charge with 19 points, Seale followed with 15 points, and both Boyd and Joslin added 13 points,
The Tigers earned a 10-2 start to the game’s final period to cut Tatum’s lead to 65-60 with 3:40 remaining in the contest, but that was as close as they would come.
The Eagles ultimately hung on for a seven-point victory.