Spring Hill scored over half of its points in the third quarter on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 48-33 non-district home loss against Lindale.
The Panthers dropped their 2022-2023 season record to 4-7.
“Props to Lindale,” Spring Hill boys basketball head coach Kerry Strong said of his team’s slow start on Friday. “They’re very good defensively. I thought we were getting some shots, but none of them were going in. The second half, we opened up the half with a three, and that sparked us a little bit.”
Lindale jumped out to a fast 6-0 start to the game because it was boosted by Cole Collinsworth’s four points and Ryder Johnson’s two points.
Collinsworth finished the night with a game-high 13-point performance, and both Johnson and Logan Dixon contributed 12-point outings.
Spring Hill bounced back with Jack Beckett’s three-point shot at the 1:58 mark of the period, but Lindale ultimately responded with Kyesen Ripley’s three-pointer to take a 9-3 lead before the end of the frame.
Lindale started pulling away when it outscored Spring Hill 13-2 in the second quarter. Johnson provided a three-ball, a two-point shot and a free throw to lead the Eagles’ charge, Logan Dixon provided a successful shot from behind the three-point line, and both Collinsworth and Carson Plunkett added a field goal, while Beckett was only able to provide Spring Hill with one field goal.
Spring Hill started to heat up in the third quarter, and outscored Lindale 17-12 to cut its deficit to 34-22 before the fourth period. Dustin Yelverton charged up the Panthers with seven points, Peyton Bassett contributed five points, Brett Andros drained a three-ball, and Demetrius Williams followed with a field goal.
Lindale maintained its double-digit advantage because Amare Baptiste produced four points, Dixon made a downtown shot, Johnson and Plunkett earned two points, and Collinsworth added a free throw.
The Eagles then answered with a 14-11 scoring edge in the fourth and final quarter to wrap up a 15-point victory.
Yelverton led Spring Hill with a team-high 10-point performance, and Puckett contributed an eight-point outing. The Panthers also received seven points from Bassett, three points from both Andros and Dwaylon Richardson, and two points from Williams.