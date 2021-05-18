East Texas has long been known for our love of fried catfish.
The majority of restaurants in the South will have some type of catfish on the menu. Fried is the most popular and East Texas is after all the birthplace of the most famous of the catfish restaurants.
We do not have the exclusive rights to catfish and Louisiana has some amazing catfish meals but in the end a “mess” of fried catfish is standard for the East Texas family fish fry. We love spending the weekend at the lake catching catfish on rod and reels or running trot-lines on the river and there are multiple other ways to catch these tasty fish.
However you prefer to catch them, eating them later is the normal goal.
There are three types of catfish considered excellent table fare and they are as follows: Channel Catfish, Blue Catfish and Opelousas Catfish. All three have different nicknames and what I call an “Op” the next angler will call a Flathead and yet another will only recognize them as “willow cats.” The Blue cat is the largest of the three with the Texas rod and reel record fish weighing over 121 pounds. The unrestricted (methods other than rod and reel) record is 116 pounds.
The Flathead is not far behind with an unrestricted record of 114 pounds. 37 pounds is the largest Channel cat I could find and it was caught on with unrestricted gear as well.
The Flathead or Opelousas is widely regarded as the best to serve at a fish fry. There is a group of diners that prefer a small channel cat fried whole. These patrons are very specific and will not eat their catfish prepared any other way.
The Channel and the Blue will readily take a wide variety of baits while the Opelousas will almost exclusively take live bait. Live bait such as large bream are a heavy favorite of the trot line angler looking for a heavyweight fight.
Large shad are also like candy to a giant cat but most rod and reel anglers will use earth worms, chicken livers or any of the multitude of commercially available prepared baits. These baits will normally have a near nauseating smell which appeal to the catfish’s powerful scent detecting olfactory systems. The whiskers or barbels are loaded with sensors that help the catfish “taste” and or “smell” what is in the water and allows them to track down the source of the scent.
All this information will come into play, because late spring and early summer is when the majority of the catfish spawn. Whatever method you choose, now is a great time to hit the river or lake of your choice for a catfish trip.