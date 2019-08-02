LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Chaka Jackson
District: 11-6A (Tyler Lee, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath)
2018 record: 20-18
Top returning players: Miah Colbert (124 kills, 30 blocks) … Laci Lewis (92 kills, 13 aces) … LaDeja George (65 kills, 15 blocks) … Makayla Washington (22 aces, 105 digs)
Newcomers to watch: Peja Mathis … Angell Evans
You can count on: “High intensity. Competitiveness. Court experience.” — Jackson
Needs work: “Leadership on the court and trusting each other.” — Jackson
Did you know: Jackson has a 242-180 career coaching record, including a 208-143 mark heading into her 10th season at Longview. She will be assisted by two former head coaches – Cheryl Bell (22 years at Hallsville) and SheRon DeLoach (17 years at Tatum), along with former Lady Lobo Jordan Thomas
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Lacy Coldiron
District: 16-5A (Hallsville, Marshall, Whitehouse, John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches
2018 record: 16-22
Top returning players: Sam Sommerfeld (212 kills, 71 aces, 326 digs) … Maleaka Wilson (159 kills, 43 aces, 31 blocks) … Hannah Berry (226 assists, 118 digs, 38 aces
You can count on: “They know the ins and outs of the game and are very fired up for the next season. They have worked hard this summer, and I can hardly keep them out of the gym. I love their spirit.” — Coldiron
Needs work: “We need to work on communication and building trust. There will be many new girls to the varsity team as well as an all new high school coaching staff.” — Coldiron
Did you know: Somerfeld has given a verbal pledge to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor … Coldiron spent the past five seasons at Kilgore, taking over a program that had reached the playoffs once in the previous 20 seasons and leading the Lady Bulldogs to the postseason three times
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Cara Collum
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse, Lufkin)
2018 record: 33-7
Top returning players: Ashley Jones (1,129 assists, 113 aces, 30 blocks, 129 digs, 119 kills, .392 attack efficiency, 52.8 kill rate, 21.9 ace percentage) … Cassidy Cole (171 kills, 45 blocks) … Ayden McDermott … Riley Rodriguez
You can count on: “An aggressive offense and hard-working defensive players.” — Collum
Needs work: :Blocking and defensive reads.” — Collum
Did you know: Jones has recorded 2,217 assists, 300 digs and 142 aces the past two seasons … Collum has a career coaching record of 125-35 and an 86-30 mark at Hallsville … The Ladycats will have eight newcomers on the varsity roster this season
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Kayla Green
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, Lufkin)
2018 record: 14-23
Top returning players: Chloe Buchanan … Emily Ellenburg
Newcomers to watch: Mia Dunaway … Caitlyn Ellenburg
You can count on: “An energetic, competitive drive coming from our underclassmen. The seniors have set the tone this summer in workouts, and the sophomores have matched their commitment. The incoming freshmen bring intensity from an undefeated season in junior high.” — Green
Needs work: “We have a few newcomers, two of which are incoming freshmen. They will hold their own on varsity, but it will take us a second to rebuild our chemistry as a team around them.” — Green
Did you know: Buchanan missed two serves in 254 attempts last season
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Leah Flores
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
2018 record: 24-20
Top returning players: Stefani Hernandez
Newcomers to watch: Janiya Ross … Courtnee Morgan … Libby Flores
You can count on: “Diversity on the front row.” — Flores
Needs work: “Figuring out the right combination of players on the court.” — Flores
Did you know: Lufkin finished 11-4 in district play last season
WHITEHOUSE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Britney Nordin
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Hallsville, Marshall)
2018 record: 28-16
Top returning players: Briana Brown … Ashlee Taylor … Hannah Owens … Hannah House … Kate Idrogo … Ryann Foster … Aja Williams
You can count on: “We have a lot of returners this year that gained playing time at the varsity level last season, so hopefully that experience will transfer into the new season.” — Nordin
Needs work: “Even though I have a lot of returners, this is still a new year and new team. Creating a strong team bond and chemistry will be top priority at the beginning of the season.” — Nordin
Did you know: Nordin has a coaching record of 216-124 at Whitehouse … Brown has given a verbal pledge to UT-Arlington
LINDALE
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Jessica Dimsdle
District: 15-5A (Mount Pleasant, Greenville, Royse City, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Top returning players: Harleigh Thurman (725 assists) … London Reue (211 kills) … Kalaya Pierce (454 assists) … Skylar Wyllie (102 blocks) … Shelbi Steen (360 kills, 246 digs)
You can count on: “We have a lot of experience on the court. We are well led by our setters, who both appeared on varsity as freshmen. We have some players moving up from JV that will be quick to fill spots from our 2018 seniors.” — Dimsdle
Needs work: “We don’t have many players that play club, so we need to reunite most of them with the game of volleyball.” — Dimsdle
Did you know: Dimsdle is a 2000 Lindale graduate, and she played on a team that reached the regional finals that season… Dimsdle was a teammate of Kalaya Pierce’s mom in high school, and Shelbi Steen’s mom coached Dimsdle in junior high … Dimsdle has a career 232-138 record, including a 106-53 mark at Lindale
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Andrew Harbison
District: 16-4A (Gilmer, Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
2018 record: 5-25
Top returning players: A’Zaria Jones … Macy Plunk
Newcomers to watch: Molly Seale … Mia Traylor
You can count on: “The Lady Panthers will work hard and fight for every ball.” — Harbison
Needs work: “Serve receive and defense.” — Harbison
Did you know: Harbison, who is Spring Hill’s fourth volleyball coach in the past five seasons, has a career coaching record of 187-121 … Harbison spent the past six seasons at New Diana, leading the Lady Eagles to the playoffs in all six years – winning at least 30 matches three times … Since going 37-5 in 2015, Spring Hill has had three straight losing campaigns
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Madeleine Harris
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
Top returning players: Jada Abercrombie (220 kills, 305 digs, 33 aces, 37 blocks) … Dayton McElyea … Lauren Bryant (66 kills, 113 digs, 69 aces) … Skyler Day … Miah Thomas … Alexis Anderson … Ashton Vallery
You can count on: “Team chemistry and senior leadership.” — Harris
Did you know: Harris has a career coaching record of 340-276
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Kiara Jordan
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
2018 record: 26-12
Top returning players: Haylee Jordan (162 blocks, 282 digs) … Aaleya Morton (759 digs) … Delaney Wilson (185 kills, 80 blocks) … Alexis Mathis (377 assists, 133 digs)
Newcomers to watch: Kirsten Waller … Madyson Tate … Reese Couture
You can count on: “I believe we will be strong offensively and we’ll have a solid block.” — Jordan
Needs work: “I will have some youth in crucial spots that haven’t had varsity experience, but I am confident that once they get comfortable they will rise to the occasion.” — Jordan
Did you know: Jordan has a career coaching record of 77-40 – all at Gilmer … Jordan was the district’s top blocker and Morton the co-defensive MVP last season … Gilmer won the “Best Teamwork” award at the 2019 SFA Team Camp
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Cal Goss
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Gilmer, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
2018 record: 13-24
Top returning players: Cora Jimmerson … Ann Mills … Grace Colley … Analena Tavo
You can count on: “We will have a new culture.” — Goss
Needs work: “Learning what it takes to win.” — Goss
Did you know: Goss has a career coaching record of 119-70
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Bryan Keith Shelton
District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
2018 record: 18-20
Top returning players: Tyler Green … Sanaa Hollins … Ananda Garrison
Newcomers to watch: Chelsey Blalock … Natalie Styles … Alicia Lamelle
You can count on: “Good outside attacking,” — Shelton
Needs work: “We will only have four players on the roster that are juniors and seniors. We have a long way to go as we continue to rebuild. Our younger players are going to have to rise to the occasion this season.” — Shelton
Did you know: Green advanced to the UIL State Track and Field Meet this past spring in both hurdle events … Pittsburg will be playing in a new arena this season – the Jack Arnwine Gymnasium
PLEASANT GROVE
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Amy Collvins
District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau)
2018 record: 23-15
Top returning players: Katie Ferguson … Georgia Cobb … Macey Young … Ella Nichols … Rachael Leach
Newcomers to watch: Sarah Hale
You can count on: “This team works together well as a unit.” — Collvins
Needs work: “We have to become a stronger defensive team that will create the offense.” — Collvins
Did you know: Collvins has a career coaching record of 232-126, all at Pleasant Grove
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Dawn Stewart
District: 20-4A (Huntington, Jasper, Center)
2018 record: 29-7
Top returning players: Cami Hicks (265 kills, 105 blocks) … Kristen Stewart (205 digs, 50 aces, 155 service points, 150 receptions) … Chesney Baker (408 digs, 58 aces, 188 points, 500 receptions) … McKenna Zett (205 kills, 150 digs, 52 blocks) … Addison Surratt (205 digs, 50 aces, 155 points, 150 receptions) … Jada McLinn … Kinsey King
Newcomers to watch: Faith Kruebbe … Makhai Lewis … Sadie Smith
You can count on: “We are going to play hard. Experience. We have seven returners who are hungry and have worked hard in the offseason. We will run a fast offense and be very scrappy on defense. The girls get along and really pull for each other.” — Stewart
Needs work: “Putting all the talent together and working as one.” — Stewart
Did you know: Hicks has given a verbal pledge to Lamar University … Stewart has a career coaching record of 222-109
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Carolee Musick
District: 16-3A (Arp, Gladewater, Harmony, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, Winona)
2018 record: 21-15
Top returning players: Natalie Reed … Sam McGrew … Lexi Baker (299 kills, 111 digs, 29 blocks, 51 aces) … Alysa Hall (273 kills, 140 digs, 38 aces, 25 blocks) … Macy Weeks (464 digs, 34 aces, 23 kills) … Daphne Bogenschutz … Ashlyn Eynon
You can count on: “White Oak was a young and inexperienced team last year. We have several returning players from last year’s team, and should be way more experienced and seasoned all around the floor.” — Musick
Needs work: “We will work hard to strengthen our mental toughness and gain confidence. Our quest is to bring our Mo Joe back.” — Musick
Did you know: Musick has a career coaching record of 738-224, including a 564-119 record in 19 seasons at White Oak before spending the past six seasons at Pine Tree. She led White Oak to the state tournament in 1999 and 2007, and then four straight times from 2009-2012 – winning the Class 2A state title in 2010
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Kristen Reaves
District: 16-3A (White Oak, Arp, Gladewater, Harmony, Troup, West Rusk, Winona)
2018 record: 23-15
Top returning players: Sam Bell … Mikinzi Cantrell … Sierrah Richter … Aubree McCann
Newcomers to watch: Trinity Brooks
You can count on: “This is a super competitive group that wants to win.” — Reaves
Needs work: “Consistency with serve receive and passing.” — Reaves
Did you know: Sabine returns four sophomores who either started or saw significant playing time on a team that made the playoffs a year ago … Reaves has a 300-239 record overall as a coach, and is 60-46 at Sabine
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Karlie McQueen
District: 16-3A (White Oak, Arp, Harmony, Troup, West Rusk, Winona)
Top returning players: Graci Hart
You can count on: “Our ability to serve and get the ball in the court.” — McQueen
Needs work: “Playing as a team and working together.” — McQueen
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Dena Martin
District: 16-3A (Gladewater, Sabine, West Rusk, White Oak, Arp, Troup, Winona)
Top returning players: Macey Russell … Aleah Daily … Spencer Watkins … Mckinzee Settles … Jenci Seahorn
You can count on: “Heart and hustle. We will never let a ball hit the floor without someone going for it. We will take that extra rep, that extra step to get the job done. We will go one more for the sport and for each other.” — Martin
Did you know: Harmony finished 10-4 in district play a year ago, tying for second and losing to New Diana in the opening round of the playoffs
WINONAMascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Archie Thompson
District: 16-3A (West Rusk, Troup, Arp, Harmony, Sabine, Gladewater)
2018 record: 5-20
Top returning players: Abby Calldwel … Randi Hanson … Layla Hanson … Alaina Lindsey … Kilbri Erwin
Newcomers to watch: Payten Shaw … Kamaya Jones … Keyona Nathaniel
You can count on: “Defense will be solid.” — Thompson
Needs work: “Communication and working as a team.” — Thompson
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Leven Barker
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, Ore City, Waskom)
2018 record: 31-6
Top returning players: Essence Allen (401 kills, 275 assists, 329 digs, 56 aces) … Ramaya Davis … Summer Dancy-Vasquez
Newcomers to watch: Kayla Jones … Kristen Smith
You can count on: “We should be very athletic again, but our defense and serve receive should be better with a year under our belt.” — Barker
Needs work: “We have to continue to learn the game and how to play at a high, consistent level. We will start some young ones this year, and it will take a little time to get them up to varsity speed.” — Barker
Did you know: Barker has a career record of 600-232, and he has won at least 100 games at three schools (Mexia, Pine Tree and Carthage)
NEW DIANAMascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Terry Lambert
District: 15-3A (Waskom, Jefferson, Ore City, Tatum, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs)
2018 record: 30-11
Top returning players: Zoey Leach … Jocelyn Howell … Haley Manns … Karly Meshell
Newcomers to watch: Julia Loeza … LiAnn James … Torri Ward … Taylor Garrett
You can count on: “Some court positioning and defensive passing areas are in good shape through the summer and we have some overall speed and athleticism.” — Lambert
Needs work: “Being consistent and gaining some advanced volleyball intelligence. We graduated eight seniors last year, and have new faces on varsity. We have some attackers, but will need reps and confidence to grow consistent in putting the ball down.” — Lambert
Did you know: Lambert, in his first season at New Diana, has a career coaching record of 99-88-1
HUGHES SPRINGSMascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: John Walker
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Waskom, Jefferson, Ore City, Tatum, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields)
2018 record: 12-20
Top returning players: Rylie Tenbrook (127 kills) … Cori Johnson (69 kills)
Newcomers to watch: Emma McKinney … Adriana Kennedy
Needs work: “We need to work on playing together as a team as we are breaking in several new players.” — Walker
Did you know: Walker is in his first season at Hughes Springs
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Falon Jones
District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, New Diana, Wakom, Ore City, Tatum, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields)
Top returning players: Mackenzie Jordan … Ja’Kaila Ventimilgia … Nia Garrett … Jaden Carter … Tierrani Johnson
Newcomers to watch: Courtney Cotton
You can count on: “…Jefferson to be a team to beat this year. I have faith that my ladies will put in the work to be successful in this district. Making the playoffs isn’t an option for us. It’s a must.” — Jones
Needs work: “If we work on ball control and communication, we should be solid contenders in our district this season.” — Jones
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Katie Wilson
District: 15-3A (Waskom, Ore City, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum)
2018 record: 25-14
Top returning players: Reese Griffin … Sabra Griffin … Tucker Ellis … Sha’Mya Glenn … Adrian Pacheco
You can count on: “Great chemistry. Our girls get along on and off the court.” — Wilson
Did you know: Elysian Fields lost in the opening round of the playoffs last season to West Rusk
WASKOM
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Iyhia McMichael
District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Ore City, Daingerfield, Jefferson, New
Top returning players: Skyie Middlebrook … Brooke Loyd
Newcomers to watch: Mikayla Jeter … Alaina Dyson … Ladaija Thomas
You can count on: “Work ethic, as a team and individually, well work incredibly hard in every facet of the game.” — McMichael
Needs work: “We graduated pretty heavy last year, so we will be working toward that familiarity with one another on the court, but we have great leadership coming back for this season so I know our team will settle in nicely. — McMichael
Did you know: Junior Karlee Waltrip played volleyball in Australia this past summer
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Cherry Downs
District: 20-2A (Carlisle, Garrison, Gary, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson)
2018 record: 42-8
Top returning players: Miranda Mize (337 kills, 132 digs, 67 aces, 58 blocks, 14 assists) … Allison Baker … Kinsley Rivers (180 kills, 12 aces, 25 blocks, 93 digs)
Newcomers to watch: Gracen Harris … Lindsey Baker
You can count on: “The Ladycats have built a strong culture on using the athletic abilities the Lord has blessed them with. The 2018 state championship team set that standard high, and I have no doubt the most competitive athletes that make up our 2019 Ladycat volleyball program will work to reach the same accomplishment.” — Downs
Needs work: “The season brings big opportunities for our younger Ladycats to compete for a spot on the varsity roster. With four graduating players last year, we will watch for the young ladies who have prepared for this opportunity. It will show on the court. With new teammates, we will need matches and court time to grow as a team and achieve the level needed to achieve our season goals.” — Downs
Did you know: Rivers was last year’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year … Downs is 243-44 in her coaching career, all at Beckville. Her first team in 2012 finished 23-12, and the Ladycats hav won at least 30 matches in each of the next six seasons with records of 30-5, 34-6, 37-6, 36-6, 41-1 and 42-8 … Beckville did not lose to a team below the 4A ranks in 2018. Defeats came to 6A private school Liberty Argyle Christian, 5A Denton, Lubbock Cooper, Frisco Centennial, Lindale and Hallsville and 4A Huffman Hargrave (twice)
CARLISLE
Mascot: Lady Indians
Coach: Keasa Bonds
District: 20-2A (Beckville, Timpson, Gary, Garrison, Shelbyville, San Augustine)
Top returning players: Camdyn Gray … Tori Esters … Emily Pendleton
Newcomers to watch: Olivia Fraser … Sidney Holloway
You can count on: “Overall team effort and work ethic is really good.” — Bonds
Needs work: “Rebuilding with such a young team with only three starters.” — Bonds
Did you know: Bonds is in her first season as a head coach at Carlisle
UNION GROVEMascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Jaime Scott
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Hawkins, Linden-Kildare, Overton, Union Hill, Leverett’s Chapel)
Top returning players: Kasi Jones (90 aces, 202 assists) … Brooke Reeves (77 blocks, 161 kills) … Shayla Gallagher … Carleigh Judd … Madelynn Lacaze (222 assists)
Newcomers to watch: Sydney Chamberlain … Avery Brooks … Caylee Pritchett … Jayce Nutt … Maci Williams
You can count on: “The energy level and excitement of this team is off the charts. We plan to channel that energy to push the girls to play outside of their normal comfort zone.” — Scott
Needs work: “With a change of coach, the girls are adapting to a new set of ideas, systems, offenses, defenses and position roles. However, I can assure you once locked in, these girls will be a force to be reckoned with.” — Scott
Did you know: Union Grove has been to the playoffs five straight seasons
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Rickey Hammontree
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Hawkins, Linden-Kildare, Union Grove, Overton, Union Hill)
2018 record: 18-23
Top returning players: Jillian Shaw (338 kills, 390 digs, 56 blocks) … Lexi Haley … Michelle Jamaica
Newcomers to watch: Jalynn Peery … Sage Horne
You can count on: “Good results from our offense, as long as our passing game comes along.” — Hammontree
Needs work: “Passing game/serve receive.” — Hammontree
Did you know: Hammontree, who has a career record of 442-329 and a record of 289-227 at Leverett’s Chapel, has coached at LC three different times. His wife, Patty, has been his assistant in all of the years
BIG SANDY
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Angie Andrews
District: 19-2A (Leverett’s Chapel, Hawkins, Linden-Kildare, Union Grove, Overton)
2018 record: 21-15
Top returning players: Airikah Pippins (399 kills, 77 blocks, 52 aces, 74 digs) … Elizabeth Worden (659 assists, 191 digs, 65 aces) … Chyler Ponder (140 kills) … Calle Minter … Gracie Jenison
You can count on: “Strong play out of the middle.” — Andrews
Needs work: “Defense.” — Andrews
Did you know: Big Sandy finished 11-1 in district play last season … Pippins was the district’s MVP, and Worden was named the district’s top setter
LINDEN-KILDARE
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Shayne Erwin
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Union Hill, Leverett’s Chapel)
2018 record: 12-18
Top returning players: Payton Turner … Kendall Wells … Jessie Haley
Newcomers to watch: Hayley Mason … Sydney Hampton
You can count on: “Positive attitude and a never quit mentality.” — Erwin
Needs work: “Leadership and being more aggressive.” — Erwin
Did you know: Erwin is entering his fourth season at Linden-Kildare … The Lady Tigers reached the playoffs last season and lost in the first round to Timpson
UNION HILL
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Natkeshia Raibon
District: 19-2A (Linden-Kildare, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Leverett’s Chapel)
2018 record: 0-12
Top returning players: Jenna Holland … Madison Espinoza … Londyne Fort … Briana Edwards … Alex Mitchem
Newcomers to watch: BreAnna Jackson … Hailea Downs
You can count on: “Enthusiasm and work ethic.” — Raibon
Needs work: “Fine-tuning of skills.” — Raibon
Did you know: Raibon is a Pine Tree High School graduate
TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS
Mascot: Lady Titans
Coach: Sabrina Williamson
District: TAPPS 1A District 5 (St. Mary’s, Longview Christian School, Greenville Christian School)
Top returning players: Micah Cobb … Zara Belo … Caroline Fadal
You can count on: “I know we are going to have some really good hitters.” — Williamson
Needs work: “We will be working a lot on blocking.” — Williamson
ST. MARY’SMascot: Knights
Coach: Barbara Barton
District: TAPPS 1A District 5 (Trinity School of Texas, Longview Christian School, Greenville Christian)
2018 record: 7-4
Top returning players: April Jones (22 kills, 21 blocks, 21 assists in district play)
Newcomers to watch: Mia Kittner
You can count on: “Good leadership on the court.” — Barton
Needs work: “We are a young team with only two seniors, so learning a new team dynamic might take a few matches.” — Barton
Did you know: St. Mary’s opened the playoffs with a sweep of Athens, but fell to Stonegate Christian in three sets in area play
JACK STALLARD