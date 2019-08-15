WEST RUSK TOURNAMENT
■ PT WINS 3: NEW LONDON — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates went 3-0 in pool play on Thursday, notching wins over Gladewater, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill and Carlisle.
Renee Garrett finished the day with 48 assists and eight aces. Hannah Barry chipped in with 17 digs and five kills, Malaeka Wilson 16 kills and five aces, Sam Sommerfeld 14 kills and 32 digs and Kendall King 10 kills and five blocks.
■ BIG SANDY GOES 2-1: NEW LONDON — Big Sandy fell to the host team, West Rusk (25-19, 25-12), but bounced back to defeat New Diana (25-16, 26-24) and Jefferson (25-14, 25-19) in pool play.
Airikah Pippins finished with two blocks, seven kills and four digs and was 4-for-4 serving in the loss to West Rusk.
Against New Diana, Pippins had 10 kills, three blocks and two aces, Lizzie Worden 16 assists, Chyler Ponder four kills, two blocks and four digs, Gracie Jenison seven kills, two aces and three digs and Peyton Adams two aces and three digs. Pippins was 4-for-4 serving, Worden 7-for-7, Ponder10-for-11, Jenison 11-for-12 and Adams 10-for-10.
Worden dished out 20 assists and added two digs against Jefferson. Pippins finished with 10 kills and four digs, Ponder five kills and three digs, Jenison five kills, two aces and three digs and Jakayla Johnson seven digs. Johnson was 9-for-9 serving, Jenison 17-for-17, Ponder 5-for-5, Worden 3-for-4 and Pippins 2-for-2.
■ HAWKINS WINS POOL: NEW LONDON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks won their pool on Thursday in the West Rusk Volleyball Tournament.
Hawkins won Gary (19-25, 25-12, 25-21), Trinity (25-9, 25-16) and Leverett’s Chapel (25-13, 25-20).
The Lady Hawks resume play in the Gold Bracket on Saturday.
TIMPSON TOURNAMENT
■ SPRING HILL DROPS 2 OF 3: TIMPSON — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened action at the Timpson Tournament Thursday with a convincing 25-9, 25-17 win over Waskom, but fell 16-25, 12-25 to Sabine and 10-25, 25-23, 10-25 to host Timpson later in the day.
A’Zaria Jones tallied 12 kills in the opening game victory. Amirah Alexander passed out 13 assists. Jones, Sam Schott each managed six digs, while Molly Seale added a half dozen kills of her own.
Kills in the Sabine match were evenly distributed between Jones, Seale, Schott and Rachel Petree with two apiece. Mia Traylor added seven assists and Schott led in digs with five.
The Lady Panthers showed grit rallying from seven down in the second set to win and force a third. Jones was tops in kills with nine, Seale followed close with seven. Ansley Nichols contributed five kill shots. Schott totaled nine digs and Jones added eight.
Lexie White finished with a half dozen digs and Taylor White pitched in with five kills. Maci Plunk had 12 assists and Traylor added 11.
Spring Hill (2-3) plays three today. The Lady Panthers face Hunstville at 10 a.m. followed by Shelbyville at noon and Troup at 2 p.m.
LEON TOURNAMENT
■ BECKVILLE GOES 2-1: LEON — After dropping their first match of the 2019 season, the Beckville Ladycats ran off 10 wins in a row. They were tripped up Thursday in the Leon Tournament and finished the day two up and one down.
Beckville took both Madisonville and Fort Davis in straight sets. Madisonville went down 25-12, 25-21, while Fort Davis fell 25-14, 25-10.
In the third match, Southwest Christian prevailed 29-27, 23-25, 15-25.
Miranda Mize had 19 kills over three matches, while Lindsey Baker and Kinsley Rivers added 16 each. Allison Baker and Avery Morris wach tacked on 10 kills of their own.
Baker handed out 38 assists and Sophie Elliott added 36. Gracen Harris led the way in digs with 22.
Beckville (10-2) continues pool play today at 2 p.m.
REDWATER TOURNAMENT
■ HUGHES SPRINGS TAKES 2 OF 3: REDWATER — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs, behind three aces, two blocks and a couple kills from Adriana Kennedy, rallied from a 1-set deficit to squash Queen City 19-25, 25-20, 25-22 at the Redwater Tournament.
Kennedy came through with five kills and an assist in a 15-25, 9-25 straight set defeat against Liberty-Eylau in game two.
Rylie Tenbrook nailed seven kills, while Emma McKinney handed out nine assists and two aces, leading the Lady Mustangs to a 25-14, 25-23 decision over Daingerfield in game three.
Hughes Springs improves to 4-2 on the young season.
■ DAINGERFIELD DROPS 3: REDWATER — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers participated in the Redwater Lady Dragon Classic Thursday and lost three matches.
Hughes Springs won the opener 14-25, 23-25. It was Queen City 21-25, 14-25 in match two. The third game went to Liberty-Eylau in straight sets 13-25, 17-25
The Lady Tigers were led by Karley Nix, Kiara Robinson, Diamond Jeter and Jamie Nix all with with eight service points.
WILLS POINT TOURNAMENT
■ TATUM SPLITS PAIR: WILLS POINT — After falling in straight sets 10-25, 18-25 to Sulphur Springs, the Tatum Lady Eagles regrouped and rallied for a three-set 18-25, 25-18, 25-13 win over Rains.
Tatum (7-4) got 12 kills from Essence Allen and 17 17 assists from Abby Sorenson to outlast Rains in game two. Allen added 10 digs and five aces, while Kayla Jones came up big with five blocks.
Sulphur Springs dominated in the opener as Allen was limited to five kills an eight digs. Jones provided six blocks and Yahnya Acevedo led in defeat with five assists.
OTHER
■ TYLER LEE TOPS WHITEHOUSE: WHITEHOUSE — The Robert E. Lee Lady Raiders rallied to capture a 3-2 win over the Whitehouse LadyCats on Thursday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Lee won 18-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 and 15-13.
Standouts for the Lady Raiders were Hope Casel with 22 kills and 22 digs, Je’Myiia Johnson added 11 kills, Anasha Martin 29 digs and Claire Trosclair 20 digs.
Lee is scheduled to host Hallsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Whitehouse is slated to host Quitman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
