TYLER TOURNAMENT
■ LONGVIEW GOES 1-2: TYLER — After opening with a 25-17, 25-22 win over Alba-Golden, the Longview Lady Lobos closed out pool play with losses to Carthage (25-13, 24-26, 25-18) and Mesquite Poteet (25-19, 25-21) on Thursday.
Angell Evans finished the day with 42 digs and three kills. Miah Colbert added 17 kills, 11 digs and four aces, Laci Lewis 25 kills and 23 digs, LaDeja George 10 kills and two blocks, Jakayla Morrow four kills and two blocks, Elaija Hatley 23 assists, five digs and four aces and Sarah Frederick 18 assists and two digs.
Longview will play at noon and 3 and 4 p.m. today.
■ SH GOES 1-2: TYLER — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers won the middle game in pool play, defeating T.K. Gorman (25-18, 25-6) to go along with losses to Central Heights (25-16, 25-12) and Lindale (25-19, 25-17) on Thursday.
Mia Traylor dished out 20 assists and added eight digs and five kills on the day for Spring Hill. Ansley Nichols finished with six kills, Sam Schott 15 digs and two aces, A’Zaria Jones 16 kills, eight aces, seven digs and two blocks, Molly Seale 11 kills and two aces and Maci Plunk 15 assists, seven digs, four aces and three kills.
The Lady Panthers will play at noon, 3 and 4 p.m. today.
■ HALLSVILLE GOES 2-1: TYLER — Hallsville, led by Ashley Jones’ 52 assists, 12 digs, nine kills and five aces along with a combined 31 kills from Ayden McDermott and Cassidy Cole, defeated Beckville (25-22, 10-25, 25-21) and All Saints (25-21, 20-25, 25-21) and fell to Killeen Ellison (25-19, 25-19) in pool play on Thursday.
McDermott recorded 17 kills, seven digs and three aces, and Cole finished with 14 kills, nine blocks and three aces. Emma Roger chipped in with 11 digs and seven aces for the Ladycats.
■ CARTHAGE GOES 3-0: TYLER — The Carthage Lady Dawgs turned in a perfect day in pool play on Thursday, earning wins over Mesquite Poteet (25-15, 25-13), Longview (25-13, 24-26, 25-18) and Alba-Golden (25-10, 25-19).
Cami Hicks had seven kills and four blocks, Kristen Stewart 10 assists and Sadie Smith and McKenna Zett six digs apiece against Poteet.
Hicks finished with 11 kills and six blocks, Zett eight kills and eight digs, Jada McLinn seven kills, Faith Kruebbe six kills, Makhai Lewis three blocks, Stewart 12 assists, eight digs and three blocks, Smith nine assists and Chesney Baker 15 digs against Longview.
Against Alba-Golden, Hicks recorded nine kills, Stewart eight assists and six aces and Addi Surratt seven digs.
■ HENDERSON GOES 1-2: TYLER — The Henderson Lady Lions defeated Mineola (25-19, 25-18) and lost to Whitehouse (25-10, 26-24) and Little Elm (25-12, 25-12) in pool play on Thursday.
Cora Jimerson had nine assists and six digs against Whitehouse, 10 assists and seven digs against Little Elm and 22 assists and four digs against Mineola. Analena Tavo finished with five kills and four digs against Whitehouse and 11 kills, four digs and two aces against Mineola. Heather Craig recorded nine kills an eight digs against Little Elm, and Grace Colley came up with nine digs against Mineola.
■ BECKVILLE GOES 2-1: TYLER — The Beckville Ladycats fell to Hallsville (25-22, 10-25, 25-21) and defeated Killeen Ellison (27-25, 22-25, 25-17) and All Saints (25-14, 25-18) in pool play on Thursday.
Allison Baker dished out 40 assists, and Sophie Elliott had 30 assists and four aces for the day. Elliott also recorded four aces and 1 digs. Lindsey Baker chipped in with 22 kills and two digs, Kinsley Rivers 17 kills, 19 digs and two blocks, Avery Morris seven kills and nine digs, Kaylee Fletcher one dig, Allison Baker five kills and 16 digs, Miranda Mize three aces, 17 kills, 13 digs, seven blocks and two assists and Amber Harris five kills and 20 digs.
FORNEY TOURNAMENT
■ TATUM GOES 1-2: FORNEY — The Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Forney White (25-18, 25-23) and fell to Rains (25-12, 20-25, 25-18) and Naaman Forest (25-15, 25-17) in pool play action at the Forney Tournament on Thursday.
Against Forney White, Essence Allen had 10 kills, eight digs and two aces, Ramaya Davis two kills and two blocks, Kaleigh Stroud four kills, Kayla Jones and Kerrigan Biggs two blocks apiece, Summer Dancy-Vasquez eight digs and two assists, McKensi Greenwood two digs, Abby Sorenson 16 assists and Yahnya Acevedo one dig.
Allen had 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks against Rains. Davis finished with five blocks, Stroud five kills, five digs and two aces, Jones two kills and three blocks, Mariah West two digs, Kristin Smith two kills and two blocks, Dancy-Vasquez 10 digs, Greenwood two aces, Sorenson 19 assists, seven digs and three aces, Acevedo two digs and LT Davis one block.
Against Naaman Forest, Allen recorded five assists, six kills and three digs, Davis a block and a dig, Stroud five kills and two digs, Jones three blocks, Biggs two blocks, Smith two kills and two blocks, Dancy-Vasquez two aces, Greenwood three digs and Sorenson five assists adn two digs.
PAUL PEWITT
Host team Paul Pewitt went 2-1 in pool play at the Lady Brahma Tournament, defeating James Bowie (25-18, 25-23) and Jefferson (28-26, 13-25, 25-20) and falling to Chapel Hill (25-23, 25-19).
In other action at the tournament:
Redwater def. DeKalb 25-18, 21-25, 25-9; Maud def. Daingerfield 25-8, 19-25, 25-6; Redwater def. Daingerfield 25-12, 25-19; DeKalb def. Daingerfield 25-20, 14-25, 25-16; Redwater def. Maud 25-8, 25-18; Chapel Hill def. Jefferson 25-23, 25-11; Chapel Hill def. James Bowie 25-20, 25-19 and James Bowie def. Jefferson 25-16, 25-21.
Bracket standings in Pool A had Redwater first, followed by Maud, DeKalb and Daingerfield. In Pool B, it is Chapel Hill, Paul Pewitt, James Bowie and Jefferson.
Bracket play games on Saturday have Redwater vs. Jefferson at 8 a.m., followed by Maud vs. James Bowie at 9 a.m., DeKalb vs. Paul Pewitt at 10 a.m. and Daingerfield vs. Chapel Hill at 11 a.m.
The championship match is set for 6 p.m.