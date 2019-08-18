Berkner Tournament
■ HENDERSON GOES 2-3: RICHARDSON — The Henderson Lady Lions finished 2-3 over the weekend at the Berkner Tournament, notching wins over Naaman Forest (25-21, 25-20) and Arlington Bowie (25-20, 25-19) and losing to Creekview (25-11, 25-10), Duncanville (25-14, 25-12) and Mesquite West (22-25, 25-23, 25-20).
Cora Jimerson had 11 assists and four digs and Heather Craig six kills and 11 digs against Naaman Forest. Jimmerson finished with 11 assists and three digs and Craig five kills and 13 digs against Creekview, and Craig had seven kills and six digs and Grace Colley eight digs against Duncanville.
In the loss to Mesquite West, Jimerson dished out 23 assists and added nine digs, Craig had 20 digs, 12 kills and five aces and Addison Northcutt recorded seven kills and 11 digs. Jimerson had 11 assists, Craig six kills and six digs and Colley nine digs and two aces against Arlington Bowie.
West Rusk Tournament■ UG GOES 1-2: NEW LONDON — The Union Grove Lady Lions defeated Gary (27-25, 25-21) and fell to West Rusk (25-14, 25-14) and Hawkins (22-25, 25-14, 25-20) on Saturday to close out the West Rusk Tournament.
West Rusk claimed the championship in the Gold Bracket, with Big Sandy finishing second, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill third and Hawkins as consolation champs.
In the Silver Bracket, New Diana was first, the West Rusk JV second, Carlisle third and Leverett’s Chapel the consolation champion.
■ BIG SANDY GOES 2-1: NEW LONDON — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats defeated Garrison (25-18, 18-25, 25-17) and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (25-22, 25-22) before losing to West Rusk (25-19, 25-9) in the Gold Bracket title match.
Airikah Pippins had 16 kills, three blocks, 15 digs and two aces, Chyler Ponder seven kills, two blocks and 14 digs, Gracie Jenison five kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Victoria Hill two digs, Allie McCartney two digs, Elizabeth Worden 29 assists and six digs, Jakayla Johnson 10 digs and five aces and Peyton Adams five digs against Garrison.
Pippins (12-12), Ponder (6-6), Worden (10-10), Johnson (17-17) and Adams (5-5) were all perfect from the service line.
Against MPCH, Pippins had 12 kills, three blocks and six digs, Ponder four kills and six digs, Jenison two kills and four digs, Worden 18 assists, Johnson eight digs, Adams one dig, Brylie Arnold one kill and McCartney four kills.
Pippins (8-8), Ponder (14-14), Jenison (7-7), Worden (6-6), Johnson (3-3) and Adams (4-4) were all perfect on their serves.
Pippins finished with four kills, five blocks and six digs against West Rusk. Ponder added six digs, three kills and two blocks, Jenison two kills and two digs, Worden two digs and 12 assists, Johnson 15 digs, Adams one dig and McCartney two kills, Hill a kill, a block and a dig.
Pippins (3-3), Ponder (6-6), Worden (7-7), Johnson (3-3) and Maci Childress (1-1) were perfect from the line.
Kasi Jones finished the day with 37 digs, 18 assists, seven kills, two blocks and six aces for Union Grove. Brooke Reeves added eight digs, 11 kills and four blocks, Shayla Gallagher nine digs, 24 assists, five kills and seven blocks, Carleigh Judd 49 digs, eight kills, five blocks and two aces, Avery Brooks 32 digs, Sydney Chamberlain 51 digs, Madelynn Lacaze 51 digs and three assists, Caylee Pritchett six digs and six kills, Jayce Nutt a dig, an assist and a kill and Maci Williams three digs.