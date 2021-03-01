From Staff Reports

SAN ANTONIO — Four-time state meet qualifier Mark Eberhard of Henderson capped his high school career with a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet held at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium.

Eberhard closed in with a time of 1:53.52 in the event. Eberhard has previously finished third in the 100 breaststroke at the state meet as a junior, fourth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 IM as a sophomore and 16th in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman.

New Diana’s Kaden Sims, a junior, finished 11th at the state meet in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.41.

Ryan Sharp of Mount Pleasant was 13th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.31 and 14th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52-73.

Longview’s Joshko Lipp placed 16th in the 100 breaststoke with a time of 1:01.28.

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.