From Staff Reports
SAN ANTONIO — Four-time state meet qualifier Mark Eberhard of Henderson capped his high school career with a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet held at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium.
Eberhard closed in with a time of 1:53.52 in the event. Eberhard has previously finished third in the 100 breaststroke at the state meet as a junior, fourth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 IM as a sophomore and 16th in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman.
New Diana’s Kaden Sims, a junior, finished 11th at the state meet in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.41.
Ryan Sharp of Mount Pleasant was 13th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.31 and 14th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52-73.
Longview’s Joshko Lipp placed 16th in the 100 breaststoke with a time of 1:01.28.