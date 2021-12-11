LeTourneau University hosted rival East Texas Baptist University in Saturday afternoon’s basketball doubleheader at Solheim Arena. The LETU men saved the best for last in its buzzer-beating 71-70 rivalry win against ETBU to improve its 2021-2022 season record to 8-0. The Tigers, on the other hand, drop to 2-6.
That was preceded by LeTourneau’s 75-63 loss against ETBU in the early afternoon woman competition. The Yellowjackets now own a 6-2 record, while the Tigers improve to 7-2.
The LETU men held a 43-32 lead at halftime, but needed Drew Eberhardt’s deep three-pointer as time expired to hold off a feisty foe.
“This rivalry has a ton of energy in it, so there’s passion on both sides,” said LeTourneau University men’s basketball head coach James Wallace. “It took everything we had to get to that last possession. Drew hit the shot from near half court. That’s what he does. He makes big shots, and he was prepared and ready to make that shot tonight.”
LETU surged to a 12-5 start in the first half. Eberhardt got the Yellowjackets going with an early three ball to make it a 3-0 game. Then, Christian Adams added a two to expand their lead to 5-0.
Following a 5-0 ETBU run, Eberhardt drained another three before he and Warren Richardson made their two-point attempts to give LETU important space at 12-5.
Eberhardt finished the game with 13 points, while Richardson earned six and Adams contributed four.
The home Yellowjackets later used a 14-0 first half run to build a 33-15 advantage. They ultimately owned a 11-point lead at halftime.
The double-digit deficit didn’t startle ETBU because it stormed back with a 30-17 start to the second half. That allowed the Tigers to hold a 62-60 lead with 7:23 to play.
But, LETU found a pair of answers to earn another advantage at 64-62. Deonte Jackson made one of his two free throw attempts before draining a shot from behind the three-point line with 5:10 left. He earned a game-high 16 points.
Darry Moore’s jumper with 2:42 remaining gave ETBU a 68-66 lead, but Richardson’s short shot with 1:25 left helped LETU tie the score late.
Jayden Williams’ layup with 11 seconds gave ETBU one final lead, but it wasn’t enough.
Moments later, Ryan Elzy missed the first free throw of a one-and-one attempt after a LETU turnover and foul. Kyle Matthews, who finished with 10 points like Elijah Gerber, grabbed the important defensive rebound with four seconds left and passed the ball to Eberhardt on the game’s winning play.
“The atmosphere is crazy,” Eberhardt said after his memorable play. “As soon as I caught [the ball], I could feel all eyes on me and all this pressure. We just made one more play than ETBU did.”
WOMEN
In the women’s game, LeTourneau jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the first quarter. Allaira Jones was aggressive throughout her 14-point outing, and drew an early foul on the first shot of the contest. She made one of her two free throw attempts to give the Yellowjackets the first lead of the game.
Keauna Whitfield extended her team’s lead to 4-0 with a three-ball. Following the Mallory Stephens two-pointer that put ETBU on the scoreboard, Whitfield added a shot from two-point range to make it a 6-2 game.
Whitfield finished with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the floor. Malacia Guy contributed 15 on 5-of-11 field goal shooting and one-of-three from the free throw line.
ETBU surged with nine straight points to take an 11-6 advantage, but LETU ended the period on a 9-7 run to only trail 18-15. Whitfield scored seven of her LETU points in the frame, while Jade Goynes recorded eight of her 12 ETBU points during the stretch.
ETBU then turned up the gas in the second quarter by taking its largest lead of the first half. The Tigers opened the frame on a 17-9 run to own a 35-24 advantage.
LETU did cut its deficit to 35-28 after a pair of Ajanae Thomas free throw makes and Jones’ two-point basket with 2:17 left before halftime.
Grace Stephens, who finished the outing with 14 points, answered by completing a three-point play. She was fouled on an ETBU make, and made the ensuing free throw attempt.
That was followed by Jones going one-for-two from the free throw line, so the home Yellowjackets trailed 38-29 at halftime.
LeTourneau heated up in the third quarter and cut its deficit to 50-48, but ETBU immediately answered with a 13-3 run to take a 63-51 lead at the end of the period. The Tigers built off the momentum in the fourth, and led by as much as 20 points before closing out a 12-point victory.
“We didn’t dominate the boards like we usually do,” LeTourneau women’s basketball head coach Cassi Rozanski said after her team’s loss. “And our defense was a little off. A couple things to fix.”