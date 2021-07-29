Former Henderson High School standout Trestan Ebner, heading into his final season at Baylor University, was named to the 2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List on Thursday.
The Hornung Award has been in play since 2010 and recognizes Division I football players that are versatile on the field. Criteria includes a player that plays multiple positions, has a significant role on special teams, a two-way player, and makes a significant impact during big games by elevating a team's performance.
The Hornung Award is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse and is a part of the College Football Awards presented by Home Depot. The winner will be presented on ESPN, Thursday, Dec. 9.
Ebner earned second team All-American status a year ago by three groups and was a third team selection by another publication – mainly for his play on special teams for the Bears.
He ranked fourth in the Big 12 in all-purpose yards per game (116.3), and added touchdowns on the ground (1) and as a receiver (3) to go along with a pair of kickoff returns for scores 0 both coming in the same game against Kansas.
Ebner is the only running back in Baylor history with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and heading into the 2021 season he ranks second all-time at Baylor among running backs with 99 receptions.
In 2020 Ebner had 26 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns, carried 50 times for 107 yards and a score and averaged 32.2 yards per kick return.
In 2019, he played in all 14 games for Baylor, rushing for 250 yards and three touchdowns, catching 24 passes for 317 yards and two scores and returning one kick for 12 yards.
Ebner played in all 13 games in 2018, finishing third on the team with 413 rushing yards and fourth on the team with 26 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns.
He saw action in 11 games as a freshman in 2017, rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns and hauling in 20 passes for 267 yards and three more scores.
Ebner was a national top 300 recruit coming out of Henderson after helping lead the Lions to an 11-2 record as a senior. He had 57 catches for 1,074 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball as a senior.
Baylor is set to open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Texas State in San Marcos.