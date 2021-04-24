Ever since he was a young child, Elysian Fields senior catcher Noah Grubbs has always wanted to play baseball beyond the high school level and now, he’ll be doing just that. Friday afternoon he signed a letter of intent to play baseball for National Park College in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
“This is something he has been dreaming of since he was probably three years old,” his father and EF assistant baseball coach Clay Grubbs said to the crowd in attendance at Friday’s signing ceremony. “I saw a picture of him the other day of me and him sitting on the porch. We both had gloves getting ready to go throw. I think from that time on, this is what he’s been looking for. This is what he’s been working for and he’s been getting after it for about 16 years and it’s paid off.”
“Hot Springs itself is just a beautiful place,” the senior catcher said when asked why he chose the DI JUCO. “That had a lot to do with it. They said I’d be starting pretty much as soon as I got there and the facilities there are absolutely amazing.”
Noah Grubbs will join a Nighthawks program that currently holds an overall record of 19-18 overall and 8-8 in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Until then, however, he’ll look to help finish his high school baseball career on a high note as he and his Yellow Jackets own an overall record of 16-6 and a district record of 10-2. He’s currently batting .324 and has an on-base percentage of .460 with 22 hits, five doubles, one triple, 19 RBI, 27 runs and 13 stolen bases. He has caught 119 innings this season and has thrown out 16-of-29 runners. He has a fielding percentage of .973.
“He’s a four-year letterman, been in the program seven years, actually, since he was a sixth grader I think,” Elysian Fields head baseball coach Sean Struwe said. “I know it’s going to be tough as far as not having Noah around the ballpark as much since I’ve gotten used to seeing him for seven years. We’re proud of him, proud of his accomplishments. We know he’s going to do just fine at the next level. It’s a great opportunity for him to experience that and for a chance to keep playing ball and get an education.”
“The plan right now is to get a kinesiology degree and after that I’ll probably go to chiropractic school,” Noah said when asked what he plans to study.
The Yellow Jackets were slated to play host to Jefferson Friday night but that game was moved to Monday at 6 p.m.