Elysian Fields (24-8) vs. Gunter (32-7)Class 3A, Region II Regional Semifinals
The Series
Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bullard Brook Hill
Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday, Bullard Brook Hill
Game 3: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nevada-Community (If needed)
How they got here
ELYSIAN FIELDS: Defeated Hughes Springs (17-5, 9-3), Mount Vernon (4-3, 3-2) and New Diana (5-2, 0-1, 8-6)
GUNTER: Defeated Grand Saline (14-0, 4-1), Whitesboro (4-0, 5-7, 3-0) and Maypearl (1-0, 12-3)
Keep an eye on
ELYSIAN FIELDS: Blake Merritt (.230, 14 RBI) … Campbell White (.275, 7 RBI) … J.D. Ballard (.256, 21 RBI, 12 SB; 3-2, 18 strikeouts, 15.1 IP) … Jackson Illingworth (.253, 19 RB, 11 SB; 7-2, 1.74 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 64.1 IP) … Jase Greenslate (.324, 15 RBI) … Kip Lewis (.300, 12 RB) … Kyle Storey (.297, 10 RBI) … Logan Presley (.382, 3 HR, 20 RBI) … Noah Grubbs (.320, 24 RBI, 16 SB) … Ryan Wilkerson (.412, 7 HR, 30 RBI, 19 SB; 8-0, 2.39 ERA, 81 strikeouts, 61.1 IP)
GUNTER: Pitcher Isaac Villanueva worked 7.2 innings in Gunter’s 1-0 series-opening win over Maypearl last week before being relieved. Villanueva has not allowed a run in his last 55 innings pitched … Cade Dodson went 3-for-5 with two doubled and three RBI and Garrett Vogel singled, tripled, walked and scored three times in a 12-3 series-clinching win over Maypearl
Did you know?: Struwe has a career coaching record of 103-62 … Elysian Fields was 7-6 a year ago in a COVID-19 shortened season … Elysian Fields has three one-run wins and three one-run losses this season