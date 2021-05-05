From Staff Reports
AUSTIN — East Texas athletes brought home gold medals in four events on Thursday as the UIL State Track and Field Meet began its three-day run at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn (3A triple jump), Jefferson’s Tierrani Johnson (3A discus) and Daingerfield’s Ashlyn Bruce (3A long jump) all collected gold early in the day during the field events.
The Daingerfield boys 400 relay team of Ty Boyd, Jakevion Rodgers, Caleb Nixon and Devin Wilson also struck gold with a time of 41.77.
Seahorn, who also had a fourth-place finish in the 3A long jump, won the triple with a best jump of 37-11.50 on her sixth and final attempt of the event. She overcame Makayla Pavelka of West, who went 37-7.50 on her fourth attempt.
Bruce had a winning jump of 18-1.50 on her third attempt of the day in the long jump. West’s Pavelka settled for silver at 17-11.00, and Seahorn finished fourth with a best of 17-7.50.
Kaden Kenney of Kilgore (4A shot put) and Dalton Smith of Troup (3A pole vault) also earned medals after finishing third in their respective events.
Kenny had a best of 54-10.50, and Smith went 15-0 in the pole vault. Christian Cooper of Quinlan Ford won the shot at 61-3.50, and Tyler Hunter of East Bernard won the pole vault with a best of 15-3.
The Class 2A and 5A meet is set for today.
Other East Texas competitors and their finishes Thursday included:
GirlsDaingerfield’s 3A 400 relay team of Chrishlyn Boyd, Ashlyn Bruce, Joi Akinsuroju and Sanaa Fields, second (48.59); Daingerfield’s 3A 800 relay team of Akinsuroju, Boyd, Bruce and Fields, fourth (1:44.69); West Rusk’s Ci’Aunnie Coleman, fourth in the 3A 100 meters (12.21); Genesis Allen, Daingerfield, fourth in the 3A shot put (37-8.75); Lexi Baker, White Oak, fifth in the 3A pole vault (11-0); Gilmer’s 4A 1,600 relay team of Alex Chamberlain, Leslie Jones, Tai Reid and Abbey Bradshaw, fifth (4:00.72); Gladewater’s Kamryn Floyd, fifth in the 3A 200 meters (25.59);(Brooklyn Scrofani, Pittsburg, seventh in the 4A discus (116-0); Gilmer’s Callie Ward, eighth in the 4A pole vault (10-0); Kaleeia Johnson, Kilgore, ninth in the 4A shot put (33-10); Daingerfield’s Boyd, ninth in the 3A 100 meters (12.72).
BoysKilgore’s Caine Stanley, second in the 4A 200 meters (21.65); Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie, second in the 4A 110 hurdles (14.35); Tatum’s Savion Bush, second in the 3A 110 hurdles (15.54); Kilgore’s Tyeskie, third in the 4A 300 hurdles (38.75); Gladewater’s Dennis Allen, fourth in the 3A 100 meters (10.92); West Rusk’s 3A 800 relay team of Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, Omarion Anthony and Andon Mata, fifth (1:28.97); Corey Rider, Kilgore, sixth in the 4A triple jump (43-4.25); Gilmer’s 4A 800 relay team of Will Henderson, Parker Gilow, Rohan Fluellen and Ladaylon Jackson, sixth (1:29.32); Elysian Fields’ Travis Sims, sixth in the 3A 1,600 meters (4:35.07); Joey Green, Paul Pewitt, seventh in the 3A pole vault (12-6); Jonathon Blackwell, Arp, seventh in the 3A triple jump (44-0.75); D.J. Feaster, Waskom, seventh in the 3A long jump (21-5); Daingerfield’s 3A 800 relay team of Skylar Smith, Caleb Nixon, Jakevion Rodgers and Devin Wilson, seventh (1:29.39); Calvin Mason, West Rusk, eighth in the 3A shot put (45-5); Tatum’s 3A 1,600 relay team of Drenon Fite, Jackson Richardson, Nathan Parker and Savion Bush, eighth (3:27.22); Dennis Allen, Gladewater, eighth in the 3A long jump (20-9); David Magdaleno, Waskom, ninth in the 3A 3,200 meters (10:16.18); Tatum’s Ty Bridges, ninth in the 3A 110 hurdles (15.74).