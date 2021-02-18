Editor’s note: The Longview News-Journal will publish previews for all area teams starting on Tuesday. The previews will run by district each day next week
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lobos
Coach: Jim Goldman (Assistants are Sam Tyler, Ja’ron Shepherd and Tye Gossage)
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant)
2020 record: 6-6
Top returning players: Trent Bush (.330, 3 doubles, HR, 9 RBI; 1-0, 3.10 ERA) … Justin Beltran (.310, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI; 2-2, 2.18 ERA) … Gabe Flores (.380, 6 doubles, HR, 14 RBI; 1-2, 3.45 ERA) … Connor Cox (.350, 4 doubles, 12 RBI) … Cason Orr (1-0, 2.97 ERA) … DeKelon Taylor (.240) … Braden Nickel … Alton Gatson … Cooper Mayes … Tucker Gary
Newcomers to watch: Landyn Grant … Jordan Allen … Bradley Bridges … Deven Isaac … Robert Vinson … Taylor Tatum … Andrew Tutt
You can count on: “We have many returning starters that have played together for years. Most have played varsity baseball for 2, 3 and 4 years.” – Goldman
Needs work: “We have to take pride in doing the little things right and learn to make the routine play.” – Goldman
Did you know: Bush has signed with Dallas Baptist University, and Flores has given a verbal pledge to the University of Houston … Goldman picked up his 500th coaching win last season with a 10-2 win over Malvern, Arkansas in Texarkana. His record stands at 502-376-3 heading into the 2021 season
PINE TREE
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Garrett Methvin
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
2020 record: 3-8-1
Top returning players: Wade Fell (.452, 7 runs, 8 RBI; 2-0, 0.78 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 18 IP) … Connor Carrell (.348, 6 RBI) … D.J. Freeman (.300, 5 walks, 3 SB, 1.000 fielding percentage) … Keelan Turner (.333, 4 runs, 4 RBI, 8 SB)
Newcomers to watch: Dakylan Johnson … Cruz Cox
You can count on: “A senior led team that will continue to work and grind it out every game.” — Methvin
Needs work: “Thinking the game and avoiding the big inning.” – Methvin
Did you know: In 1997, six dads decided to put their resources together and build a field for the Pine Tree baseball program. At the time the school’s current home field was Gibson Field, located at McWhorter Park, and they were practicing in an open field where the new one would be built. They decided to name it the Field of Dreams, and it has been the home field of Pine Tree Pirates Baseball for 24 years. Each dad also had a son or sons who played for the Pirates at the time. Father/son duo/trios included Steve Lacy and sons Brad and Matt, Bobby Robertson and son Casey, Dick Stagner and son Bryan and Blake, Lloyd Magown and son-Jeff, James Stevens and son Bubba, and Ed Weldon and son-Derek
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Scott Mitchell
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant)
2020 record: 12-1
Top returning players: Jeb Drewery (3-0, 1.29 ERA, 14 strileouts, 4 BB in 16.1 IP … Tyler Lee (.323, HR, 3 doubles, 6 RBI, 9 runs; 1-1, 0.88 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 6 BB in 8 IP) … Brayden Walker (.367, 5 doubles, 7 RBi, 14 runs, 8 SB) … Matthew Houston (.500, 4 RBI) … Connor Stewart (.367, 4 RBI) … Brayden Hodges (2-0, 2.06 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 2 BB in 13.2 IP) … Trenton Smith (2-0, 0.96 ERA, 7 strikeouts, 3 BB in 7.1 IP) … Kurt Wyman (.421) … Noah Jumper … Landon Bowden
Newcomers to watch: Tanner Benson … Andrew MOhler … Cooper Small … Rowdy Smith … Brian Farnham … Matthew Perkins … Carson Blakeley … Garrett Smith … Logan Jones
You can count on: “Pitching and defense will be something we feel will be the strengths this coming season. Offense will work itself out throughout the year as we gain experience. We have a lot of questions to answer, but we feel the players we need to answer these questions are in our program with many returning from our 12-1 shortened (COVID-19) season. The future is bright again in Hallsville.” — Mitchell
Needs work: “We must do the little things such as play small ball, situational hit, be unselfish and improve our base running. These are the areas that we should see improvement as the season continues.” — Mitchell
Did you know: Drewery, who has signed with Texas State, is 10-2 on the mound over the past two seasons with 57 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched … Stewart and Hodges have both signed with Tyler Junior College, and Jumper has given a verbal to Alabama A&M … Mitchell has a career coaching record of 496-218-1, including a 480-188-1 record in 22 seasons at Hallsville … The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll … Hallsville has won 10 straight district titles and have qualified for the playoffs 12 straight seasons – and 16 of the last 18 years … The Bobcats have not had a losing season under Mitchell
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: Trevor Petersen
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 9-5
Top returning players: Marshall Lipsey … Colin Martin … Alex Brown
Newcomers to watch: Kelan McKay … Ethan Foster … Easton Ballard … Brennan Ferguson … Jordan Hodges … Blake Barlow … Walker HHolt … Bryant King … Jax Stovall … Whitten Bowles
You can count on: “We have a lot of questions to answer. There will be a lot of competition for spots on the diamond this year, and hopefully that will make us better.” – Petersen
Needs work: “Finding the right group of guys to replace the players we lost to graduation. We also need to find who our leaders are going to be in the dugout and on the field.” – Petersen
Did you know: Lipsey has given a verbal to TCU, and Martin has given a verbal to Tyler Junior College … Petersen comes to Spring Hill from Pine Tree, where he had a 21-19 record
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Eugene Lafitte
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Bullard, Cumerland, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 8-6
Top returning players: Donovan Adkins … Dalton McElyea … Cade Pippen … Kyle Wheeler … Bryce Long … Hunter Pipak … Chris Ervin … Heath LeFleur
Newcomers to watch: Jermaine Roney … Wyatt Wilkerson … Zach Porter … Chase Lewis
Did you know: Lafitte is in his fourth season at Kilgore and his 17th season overall as a head coach. He has a career record of 340-97 and a 67-20 record at Kilgore
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Roughnecks
Coach: Skylar Stagner
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Hughes Springs, Sabine, Gladewater, Daingerfield, Ore City)
2020 record: 10-2-1
Top returning players: Dylan Carrell … Graham Young … Gavin Bzdil … Gavyn Jones … Landon Anderson … Max Tramel … Dylan Creager
Newcomers to watch: Cayson Siegley … Tyler Puckett … Josh Covington … Alex Scott … Breyden White … Noah Carter
You can count on: “Work ethic and not taking anything for granted – practicing, games, time hanging out with teammates.” – Stagner
Needs work: Consistency in all aspects of the game. Being able to not let one play or at bat dictate the rest of your day.” – Stagner
Did you know: Stagner has a coaching record of 138-52-2 – all at White Oak