■ BECKVILLE 15, TATUM JV 1: BECKVILLE — Tyler Bryan collected four hits, drove in two runs and scored three times from the top of the lineup, and the Beckville Bearcats notched a 15-1 win over Tatum’s JV on Tuesday.
Quinton Roberts tripled, doubled and drove in a run. Colter Klingler doubled, singled and plated one and Colby Davidson and Cason Dodson had two hits and an RBI apiece.
Lance White, one of six Bearcats to pitch, earned the mound victory. He struck out two with no walks in a scoreless inning.
■ MPCH 10, DAINGERFIELD 9: MOUNT PLEASANT — Five players drove in runs for Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in a 10-9 win over Daingerfield.
Cole Ellis, Zac Milam, Cole McNeil, Kaleb Easley and Brodie Selman all drove in runs for MPCH, which scored seven in the second and never trailed again.
Dee Lewis tripled and drove in a run, and Koby Wright added a double for Daingerfield. Brady Chambless collected three hits and drove in two runs, and Jykeelin Frazier and Corey Miller drove in runs.
McNeil struck out six and walked seven for MPCH in 3.1 innings. Selman fanned two and walked on in two innings, Ellie struck out three with one walk in 1.2 innings.
Lewis, Byrd, Kevon Bolden and Wright all pitched for Daingerfield. Byrd struck out three and walked two in 1.1 innings.
FROM STAFF REPORTS