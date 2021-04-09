For the second time this season, Longview (16-6, 5-3) and Hallsville (19-4, 7-0) battled on the baseball diamond in 15-5A district play. The Lobos followed their March 16th 14-3 road loss to Hallsville with five consecutive wins, but their streak came to an end with Friday’s 7-3 loss to the same Bobcats’ program.
“We got beat by a good team,” said Longview baseball head coach Jim Goldman. “There’s not a whole lot of adjustments we need to make right now other than they got a lot of two-out hits. We’ve been getting a ton of those lately and tonight they got ‘em.”
Hallsville struck first with an early 2-0 advantage in the opening inning. It started with leadoff hitter Brayden Walker, who reached base with a single. He stole second, reached third on a bad throw, and scored on Tyler Lee’s RBI groundout. Matt Houston then added a single and his pinch runner, Ethan Miller, scored on Brayden Hodges’ RBI single.
Longview tried to respond in the bottom half of the inning, but left the bases loaded. Gabe Flores, Connor Cox and Trent Bush all reached with two outs, but a strikeout ended the Lobos’ scoring opportunity.
Hallsville’s lineup was forced into a one-two-three top of the second inning, but bounced back. The Bobcats struck out Longview batters DeKalon Taylor, Alton Gatson and Cooper Mayes in the bottom half of the inning to extend their strikeout streak to four batters and then added an insurance run in the top of the third to extend their lead to 3-0. Lee added to his performance with a single and ultimately scored on a wild pitch.
The Bobcats continued their scoring spree with two more runs in the top of the fifth. Logan Jones reached first base on a walk, then stole second base, and scored on a Longview error that also put Kurt Wyman on base. And Hodges followed with an RBI single that drove in Wyman for a 5-0 score.
Gabe Flores tried to make it a game late. His two-run RBI single scored Tucker Gary and Cooper Mayes in the bottom of the fifth. But, Hallsville responded in the top of the sixth with Jones’ two-run RBI single that scored Sawyer Dunagan and Brayden Walker and expanded its lead to 7-2.
Longview added Flores’ solo home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 7-3 game, but its comeback attempt couldn’t prevent Hallsville’s eighth straight victory.
“Gabe’s a really good hitter,” Goldman said of Flores’ performance. “He hit the ball hard. Had a couple hits tonight.”