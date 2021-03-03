KILGORE – Kilgore’s Donovan Adkins and Bryce Long highlighted a big inning by driving in two runs apiece as the Bulldogs opened the 2021 Whataburger Oil Belt Classic Baseball Tournament with a 6-1 win over Pine Tree on Thursday at Driller Park.
The win came in the Bulldogs’ home opener in which right-hander Dalton McElyea allowed one run, scattering just two hits, and striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings to earn his second victory of the young season as Kilgore improved to 3-2.
Chase Lewis, who recorded the final two outs of the contest, allowed a Nikema Williams single, after Collin Estes doubled to the left-field fence off McElyea with one out in the top of the fifth inning.
Williams was retired a second base on a fielder’s choice as Estes moved to third and Wade Fell reached first. Dakylan Johnson then walked to load the bases before Lewis retired Conner Carrell on a fly ball to Kilgore first baseman Heath LaFleur end the contest.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring with a run in the fourth inning. With one out, Pine Tree pitcher Hunter Gleason walked Adkins. The Kilgore centerfielder moved to second on a wild pitch, and to third on an infield error. Cade Pippen delivered Adkins with the run on a sharply hit groundball out.
The Pirates answered with the tying run in the top of the fourth as Johnson coaxed a walk from McElyea and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored on a Case Buchanan single to right.
Kilgore, then put together a five-run fourth, sending nine batters to the plate. Adkins, who made a diving catch in the outfield in the top of the fifth inning, and McElyea each doubled and Long singled.
Gleason, who went the distance on the mound for the Pirates, allowed only four hits. He struck out two, but walked four.
In other first-round games: Sabine defeated Palestine 5-0, New Diana edged Palestine 5-3, Harmony topped Sabine 5-4, and Central Heights and Harmony played to a 2-2 tie.
New Diana played Pine Tree in the final game of the opening day.
Classic play continues today as Kilgore and Harmony open at 11:45, followed by Central Heights and New Diana at 2; and Palestine meets Kilgore at 4:15.