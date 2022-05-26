CARTHAGE 6, BELLVILLE 2: BEAUMONT - At Lamar University, the Carthage Bulldogs opened a Class 4A best-of-three regional semifinal series with a 6-2 win over Bellville.
Carthage improves to 24-9-2 with the win, dropping Bellville to 26-6. The series resumes at 5 p.m. on Saturday back at Lamar University.
Braden Smith singled and drove in three runs, and Noah Paddie had two hits and two RBI for Carthage on Thursday. Todd Register doubled, singled twice and drove in a run, and Javarian Roquemore and Jakerrian Roquemore both chipped in with singles.
Javarian Roquemore struck out five, walked five and gave up two earned runs in 5.2 innings for the Bulldogs. Matthew Smith fanned two with no walks in 1.1 scoreless innings.
POTTSBORO 11, W. OAK 0: NORTH FORNEY - University of Arkansas verbal pledge Barret Kent earned the pitching win and also drove in four runs for Pottsboro as the Cardinals opened a Class 3A best-of-three regional semifinal playoff series with an 11-0 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
White Oak drops to 26-9 with the loss while Pottsboro moves to 29-8 with the victory. The series resumes at 4 p.m. Friday back at North Forney. If White Oak wins, a third-and-deciding game would follow.
Kent homered, tripled, drove in four runs and scored three times for the Cardinals. On the mound, he struck out three, walked four and allowed two hits - a double by Noah Carter and a single by Breyden White.
Tyler Puckett started on the mound for White Oak and took the loss. He walked three and gave up three runs in 2/3 of an inning. Collin Wheat, Gavin Bzdil and Davis Toliver all saw action on the hill for the Roughnecks.
KENNARD 10, U. HILL 0: KILGORE - Dylan Cole went the full five innings on the mound and helped his own cause at the plate, lifting the Kennard Tigers to a 10-0 win over Union Hill in game one of a Class A regional semifinal series at Driller Park.
Kennard moves to 22-13 with the win, and Union Hill falls to 11-16. The teams are slated to meet for game two at 7 p.m. Friday back at Driller Park.
Cole tripled and drove in three runs for Kennard. On the mound, he fanned 13 with no walks and tossed a no-hitter at Union Hill.
Logan Dunn and Daniel Dunn pitched for Union Hill.