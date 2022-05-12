KAUFMAN 7, KILGORE 3: CRANDALL - Levi Gardner drove in two runs, Tysen McCune worked six strong innings on the hill and Kaufman opened a Class 4A best-of-three area playoff series with a 7-3 win over Kilgore.
The teams will meet at 5 p.m. Friday at Kilgore's Driller Park to finish the series. If Kilgore wins, a third-and-deciding game would follow.
Kilgore was led at the plate by Colby Wilkerson with a double, single and RBI. Ryan Beddingfield singled and drove in a run. Jason Silvey walked three times and scored twice.
Heath Lafleur struck out four, walked four and gave up four earned runs in 5.2 innings for the Bulldogs.
CARTHAGE 8, GIDDINGS 1: MADISONVILLE - Connor Cuff doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Javarian Roquemore pitched six innings for the win and the Carthage Bulldogs opened a Class 4A best-of-three area playoff series with an 8-1 win over Giddings.
The series will conclude Friday back in Madisonville. The teams will play at 4:30, with a third game to follow if needed.
Noah Paddie and Roquemore both singled twice and drove in runs for Carthage. Todd Register, Jakerrian Roquemore and Ty Chambers also drove in runs.
Javarian Roquemore struck out six, walked seven and allowed one earned run in six innings. Matthew Smith pitched a scoreless inning, striking out one.
HARMONY 3, TATUM 1: Tucker Tittle struck out 10, waked two and scattered six hits in a complete-game outing on the hill, and the Harmony Eagles opened a Class 3A area best-of-three series with a 3-1 win over Tatum at Longview's Lobo Field.
The series resumes at 7 p.m. Friday back at Lobo Field.
Cooper Wadding and Tittle had three hits apiece for Harmony. Boston Seahorn, Will Young and Tanner Tittle all added two hits, and Tanner Tittle and Braxton Baker drove in runs.
Aidan Anthony had two hits and Camron Redwine drove in a run in the loss for Tatum. Landen Tovar fanned five with no walks and two earned runs allowed in six innings for the Eagles.
M. GROVE 6, U. HILL 5: LINDALE - Lexton Sly struck out nine in six innings, and Jagger Qualls led the offense for Miller Grove with three hits and an RBI as the Hornets pulled even in a Class A area playoff series against Union Hill with a 6-5 win.
The series finale is set for 6 p.m. Friday back in Lindale.
Union Hill managed five hits, singles by Eli Mendoza, Saige Hendrix, Logan Dunn, Caleb Simmons and Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza drove in two runs, and Hendrix added an RBI. Matthew Massingill struck out three with no walks and two earned runs allowed in six innings for the Bulldogs.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BECKVILLE SWEEPS: MARSHALL - The Beckville Bearcats advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 2A playoffs with a sweep of McLeod in bi-district play - earning 5-1 and 13-7 wins.
In the 5-1 win, Lance White went the distance on the mound for Beckville. He struck out five, walked three and gave up one unearned run on four hits. Colby Davidson and Daxton Etheredge both doubled for the Bearcats. Matt Barr had two hits, and Aiden Brantley, Ryan Harris and Davidson all drove in runs.
Tyler Bryan, Davidson and Etheredge all doubled in the 13-7 win. Harris and Etheredge had three hits and two RBI apiece. Davidson finished with two hits and two RBI, Brantley two RBI and Bryan one RBI.
Brantley struck out one, walked three and gave up four earned runs in a complete-game on the mound.
U. HILL 6, M. GROVE 2: LINDALE - Union Hill used a strong outing on the mound from Logan Dunn and made the most of three hits to open a Class A best-of-three area playoff series with a 6-2 win over Miller Grove.
Dunn struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run on four hits in seven innings.
At the plate, Daniel Dunn, Logan Dunn and Carlos Mendoz all singled, with Daniel Dunn and Matthew Massingill driving in runs.