CARTHAGE 10, CENTER 0: Javarian Roquemore tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 with no walks, and the Carthage Bulldogs rolled to a 10-0 win over Center.
Connor Cuff doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs for Carthage, and Roquemore helped his own cause with a double and two RBI. Todd Register, Dillon Davenport, Brooks Brewster and Jakerrian Roquemore all drove in runs.
H. SPRINGS 14, DAINGERFIELD 4: HUGHES SPRINGS - Trenton Pemberton homered, singled and drove in two runs, Trapper Golden and Bryce Ratley both had two hits and an RBI apiece and the Hughes Springs Mustangs notched a 14-4 win over Daingerfield.
Golden doubled, and Pat Boyd and Chris Collins both chipped in with RBI for the Mustangs. Zach Moore struck out 11, walked one and gave up four earned runs in six innings for the win.
D'Co Wright had two hits and two RBI, Tucker Strawn a single and two RBI and Ty Byrd two singles in the loss for Daingerfield.
CARLISLE 13, U. HILL 3: Levi Wooten earned the pitching win and also collected two hits and three RBI for the Indians as Carlisle notched a 13-3 win over Union Hill.
Wooten worked four innings on the mound, giving up two earned runs on three hits. Samuel Rodriguez doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Jonathan Nix had a double, single and one RBI. Clayton Howard singled and drove in two runs, and Jon Rivers contributed one RBI.
Saige Hendrix singled and scored in the loss for Union Hill.
GARLAND 7, ST. MARY'S 5: St. Mary's scored lone runs in the first four innings to build a 4-3 lead, but Garland Christian scored two in the sixth to take the lead and put things away with two more in the top of the seventh in a 7-5 win.
Evan Hodge had two hits and scored once in the loss for St. Mary's. Dominic Tucker, John Brogan and Blanton Mansfield all had one hit. Tucker drove in a run and swiped a base. Lawrence Scribner added a steal of home. Brennan Billodeaux drew a walk to force in a run, and Kyle Mckerley scored once.